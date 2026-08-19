Is China encroaching on Indian territory? Kiren Rijiju explains ‘core issue’ behind Arunachal border row

Rijiju also accused the Congress of using misleading material to create a political narrative around the border issue and said fake videos could undermine the morale of the armed forces.

Is China intruding into Indian territory? Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday dismissed the allegations while asserting that the situation has been complicated by the absence of clearly marked borders. He asserted that the concerns being raised in Arunachal Pradesh need to be viewed in the context of the long-standing lack of a formally demarcated India-China boundary, as reported by IANS.

Rijiju explains Arunachal border dispute

Rijiju said the "core issue" is also connected to the pace of infrastructure development along the border. Rijiju said China developed border infrastructure earlier, while India accelerated road and connectivity projects after 2014. He cited projects in remote areas such as Maza and Taksing, along with stronger deployment of the Army and ITBP. He also said China has maintained structures in areas beyond Longju for decades, with some territory having been under Chinese control since 1959.

Rijiju maintained that certain stretches remain disputed because the boundary is not clearly marked on the ground, while stressing that the concerns of Arunachal Pradesh villagers should be taken seriously.

In an interview with IANS, Rijiju said, "Such statements should not be made. There are issues in several places in Arunachal Pradesh; the root cause of these issues needs to be understood. India and China share a very long border in Arunachal Pradesh that has not been formally delineated. There are no border pillars, and the boundary is not clearly marked on the ground; there is no distinct border line. This is not a recent issue. Even when Tibet was a separate entity, the border between Tibet and India had not been delineated."

Further, Rijiju accused previous Congress-led governments of following a policy that discouraged infrastructure development on the Indian side of the frontier. He acknowledged concerns among residents and increased Chinese military activity but urged against spreading unverified videos and claims. He also accused the Congress of using misleading material to create a political narrative around the border issue and said fake videos could undermine the morale of the armed forces.

Taking aim at the previous UPA governments, Rijiju said, "At that time, the Congress was in power in India. A.K. Antony, the then Defence Minister under the Congress government, stated in Parliament that it was the government's policy not to build infrastructure on the Indian side. Meanwhile, China continued to develop infrastructure steadily."

The Union Minister claimed that the situation began changing after 2014, when the Narendra Modi-led NDA government came to power and placed greater emphasis on developing roads and connectivity in strategically important border areas. "PM Modi changed the policy, and roads are now being constructed on our side as well. I personally visited Maza, a village located at the last border point. I met with border force personnel and soldiers there. The road construction work was completed. No road had been built at the border in all the years since 1947; under PM Modi's leadership, we got the road constructed," he said.

Rijiju's remarks came in response to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who alleged the Centre has concealed Chinese incursions and failed to protect Indian territory.

Chinese incursion allegations

The Opposition has been accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of remaining silent over alleged Chinese incursions along India’s borders after a report triggered a political row. A fact-finding team of regional politicians allied with the BJP has alleged that China has blocked the Indian Army from accessing key patrolling points and encroached on land in Arunachal Pradesh.

While the Indian Army rejected the allegations as incorrect and baseless, the MEA stressed that maintaining peace along the border remains a priority. China also said the border situation is currently stable and that both sides are maintaining diplomatic and military communication.

The development comes amid Chinese President Xi Jinping's expected to visit India for the BRICS summit in September. However, the two countries continue to have a longstanding boundary dispute, particularly over Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh, and do not agree on the exact alignment of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

(With inputs from IANS)