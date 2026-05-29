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Is centre govt planning to use military for NEET-UG re-exam on June 21? Here's what we know

Centre may deploy armed forces for NEET-UG June 21 re-test logistics after paper leak. Military role limited to secure transport, weather emergencies.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 29, 2026, 09:02 AM IST

Is centre govt planning to use military for NEET-UG re-exam on June 21? Here's what we know
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Union government is weighing an unprecedented move to bring in the armed forces to support the NEET-UG re-examination scheduled for June 21, marking what would be the first instance of military assistance in a national-level entrance test. The decision comes as authorities work against the clock to conduct a fair, glitch-free exam for more than 2.2 million candidates after the initial paper was scrapped following allegations of leaks and irregularities.

High-Level Review at Defence Minister’s Residence

A key strategy session was convened Thursday at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The meeting included Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, senior cabinet colleagues, and top officials from the National Testing Agency and the Education Ministry. Discussions covered the entire exam pipeline, from paper setting and secure printing to transport, on-ground security, and final delivery at centres nationwide.

Military Role Limited to Logistics, Not Supervision

According to a senior NTA official, the proposed involvement of the armed forces would be strictly logistical. 'NEET-UG is India’s largest offline exam, with over 22 lakh aspirants. We’re exploring Army support for coordination where feasible. With the test date near, the Air Force could help move question papers if monsoon rains or storms disrupt routes,' the official said. He stressed that the military would not oversee exam halls or evaluations, only assist with transport and emergency contingencies.

Beyond defence, the Home Ministry, state administrations, IT Ministry, Department of Posts, Civil Aviation, and External Affairs are also being roped in to ensure the June 21 re-test runs smoothly. “Our priority is a zero-error, seamless exam,” the official added. A defence ministry spokesperson did not offer an official comment.

Precedent in Disaster Relief, Not Education

If cleared, this would be the first time the military is formally engaged in entrance-exam logistics. Traditionally, the Army, Air Force, and Navy support civil authorities during floods, rescue missions, humanitarian aid delivery, and overseas evacuations. Extending that mandate to exam security would set a new precedent.

Probe Into NEET-UG 2026 Irregularities Ongoing

Meanwhile, the CBI continues its investigation into the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. Thirteen people have been arrested so far in connection with the case. The cancellation of the original exam and the scale of the re-test have put immense pressure on the NTA to restore credibility.

With less than two weeks to go, coordination between ministries and potential military support underscores the government’s push to prevent any repeat of the lapses that triggered the cancellation.

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