Is Bharuch's Jama Masjid a Jain Temple? Gujarat HC asks ASI to probe

The Gujarat High Court has asked the ASI to examine material submitted by petitioners claiming that Bharuch’s historic Jama Masjid was originally a Jain religious site and to send a competent official for the next hearing.

The Gujarat High Court has directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to examine evidence submitted in a petition challenging the religious identity of Bharuch’s historic Jama Masjid.

Five petitioners have claimed that the structure was originally known as Ashvabodh Tirth and Shakunika Vihar, and have sought recognition of the site as a Jain religious place. The court has asked the ASI to examine the material and ensure that a competent official is present at the next hearing, scheduled for October 13.

Petitioners seek protection of Lord Mallinath idol

One of the main issues raised before the court is the alleged discovery of an idol of Lord Mallinath, the 19th Tirthankara of Jainism, in the basement of the structure in June 2026.

Petitioners' counsel Pratik Bhatia told the court that the idol has significant religious importance for the Jain community and sought immediate steps to protect it. The petitioners also alleged that some pillars at the site had been targeted for damage.

Jain temple claim based on history and architecture

During the hearing, the petitioners argued that the structure’s architecture and references in ancient Jain literature support their claim that it was originally a Jain religious site. They also challenged its identification as a mosque in the 1909 Gazette, arguing that the entry was incorrect from the beginning.

When the court questioned why the issue had been raised after such a long period, the petitioners said their objection to the site's identification was not a new grievance.

Petitioners refer to Bharuch’s Jain history

The petitioners referred to historical accounts describing Bharuch, earlier known as Bhrigukachchha, as an important centre with a rich religious history. They claimed that Shakunika Vihar was built by Princess Sudarshana Kumari during the reign of King Vijaybahu.

The petitioners also referred to writings attributed to Jain Acharya Jainprabhasuri and said they possess original texts supporting their claims.

ASI says investigation must follow the law

The ASI told the High Court that it was aware of reports about the idol but said any further action would have to follow an investigation in accordance with the law.

The agency also said its primary responsibility is the conservation of monuments, while decisions regarding permission for worship fall under the state government's jurisdiction.

The Gujarat government's counsel said some of the issues raised by the petitioners, particularly the preservation of the idol and alleged damage to pillars, required investigation. However, the government did not support all the claims and urged caution because of the religious sensitivities involved.

Petitioners seek changes in site's status

The petitioners have sought an ASI inquiry into the structure, removal of its existing designation as Jama Masjid, restrictions on namaz and permission for Jain and Hindu worship. They also referred to the ongoing Bhojshala dispute, which is currently before the Supreme Court.

The High Court has now asked the ASI to examine the material submitted by the petitioners and ensure that an appropriate official appears before the court at the next hearing on October 13.