As tensions between India and Pakistan rise once again, social media has seen a flood of viral posts claiming to be from National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval's Facebook account. These posts have sparked confusion and concern among users, especially because of their timing and content. However, the Indian government has stepped in to clear the air.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB), which runs a fact-checking wing to tackle misinformation, has looked into the matter. According to the PIB, the viral posts being shared under NSA Ajit Doval's name are fake. In a clear statement, the government said that Ajit Doval does not have any official account on Facebook or any other social media platform.

The fake posts circulating online claimed to show Ajit Doval making statements about India’s response to the ongoing tensions with Pakistan. Some even suggested that he had issued threats or made bold declarations. These posts were widely shared, with many believing them to be true. This led to a rise in online debates and panic in certain groups.

To stop the spread of false information, PIB shared the clarification on its official social media handles. They asked people not to believe or share such unverified posts. The fact-checking team also reminded users to always check for official sources before trusting any content, especially during sensitive times like this.

This incident once again highlights how quickly fake news can spread on social media. It also shows how important it is for people to think before forwarding messages or posts, even if they seem to come from trusted figures.

