Is a threat looming over Akhilesh Yadav’s PDA vote bank? Owaisi’s announcement and Ajay Rai’s meeting with Azam Khan

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav is nurturing the dream of capturing power in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on the strength of the PDA (Pichhde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) formula. This strategy has been his main weapon in previous elections as well.

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav is nurturing the dream of capturing power in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2027 on the strength of the PDA (Pichhde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) formula. This strategy has been his main weapon in previous elections as well, with the minority (primarily Muslim) vote bank being given a central role. However, two events on Thursday have posed a serious challenge to this strategy. The first event is linked to Asaduddin Owaisi and his party AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen), while the second is the meeting of Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai with the family of Azam Khan in Rampur. When viewed together, these two incidents have heightened concerns of a breach in Akhilesh Yadav’s minority vote strength.

Owaisi’s growing influence in UP

In February 2026, during an interview with a news channel, Owaisi clearly stated that he is making full preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections and will contest them in alliance. Although he did not specify his alliance partner, the AIMIM’s UP unit has become active. The party’s UP president, Shaukat Ali, has announced that AIMIM will contest the district panchayat elections and the 2027 Assembly elections in all 75 districts. AIMIM claims to have over 86 lakh members in the state and is building a strong base in Muslim-dominated areas.

The recent successes of AIMIM in Bihar and Maharashtra (5 seats in Bihar and over 125 seats in Maharashtra municipal polls) have boosted Owaisi’s confidence. In UP, the party is focusing on Muslim-majority areas of western Uttar Pradesh, where the Samajwadi Party’s traditional vote bank has been strong. AIMIM leaders Akbaruddin Owaisi and Shaukat Ali have accused the SP of treating Muslims like “disposable glasses.” They argue that Muslims will now fight their own battles. Some reports have also speculated about a possible BSP-AIMIM alliance, which is a matter of further concern for the SP.

Owaisi’s entry poses a direct threat to the SP’s PDA formula. Akhilesh Yadav is trying to consolidate minority votes and combine them with backward and Dalit votes. If AIMIM draws away a significant share of Muslim votes, it will lead to a division of opposition votes, which could ultimately benefit the BJP. Owaisi contesting with full strength is not a good sign for the Samajwadi Party, as it can create a split in the minority vote bank.

Azam Khan and Congress’s outreach

The second significant event occurred in Rampur, where Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai reached out to meet Azam Khan’s family. Azam Khan is one of the founding members of the Samajwadi Party and has had deep influence in Rampur. He has long been the Muslim face of the SP, but in recent years, reports of his displeasure with the party leadership have surfaced. Even after his release from jail in September 2025, there were speculations that he might look towards the BSP or other options. However, Azam Khan himself has stated that “I am not for sale” and that his 50-year-old relationship with the Yadav family remains intact.

Ajay Rai’s meeting is being seen as a political message. The Congress is trying to strengthen its presence in UP and reach out to Muslim voters. Similar attempts were made in 2023 when Ajay Rai tried to meet Azam Khan in jail, but at that time Azam had restricted it to the family. The current meeting is being interpreted as an effort to explore possibilities of an SP-Congress alliance or to capitalise on Azam Khan’s discontent. If an influential leader like Azam Khan distances himself completely from the SP or leans towards the Congress, the SP’s minority base in western UP could weaken.

The PDA strategy and the importance of minority votes

Akhilesh Yadav has made the PDA his main political strategy. It involves uniting backward classes, Dalits, and minorities (Muslims) to counter the BJP’s Hindutva politics. This formula gave the SP some success in the 2022 and 2024 elections, but the minority vote has remained the strongest pillar of the SP’s strength. Muslims constitute about 19-20% of UP’s population and play a decisive role in many seats.

If AIMIM stakes a claim on Muslim votes independently or in alliance with the BSP, the “A” (Alpsankhyak/minority) component of the PDA could break. Similarly, discontent from leaders like Azam Khan or increased Congress activism poses the risk of fragmentation in the SP’s Muslim support. AIMIM has accused the SP of viewing Muslims merely as a vote bank and not giving them due representation. If this narrative gains ground among Muslim voters, it will create major difficulties for Akhilesh.

Challenges for 2027

Less than a year remains for the 2027 UP elections. The BJP is working on its development and Hindutva strategy, while the battle for alliances and vote banks among opposition parties has intensified. Akhilesh Yadav now has to fight on two fronts — against the BJP on one side, and the risk of a breach in his traditional vote bank on the other.

Events like Owaisi’s preparations and Ajay Rai’s meeting indicate that minority votes will no longer remain unilaterally with the SP as before. If the SP fails to address these challenges — such as reaching some understanding with AIMIM or fully satisfying leaders like Azam Khan — the PDA formula could weaken. Political analysts believe that any division in Muslim votes will ultimately benefit the BJP, as a split in opposition votes strengthens the ruling side.

This is a time for strategic review for Akhilesh Yadav. The PDA dream can only be realised if the minority vote bank remains united. Owaisi’s emergence and activities related to Azam Khan are challenging this unity. The 2027 election could redefine the importance of the minority vote in Uttar Pradesh politics.

(The author is an Associate Professor at the University of Delhi. He writes regularly on political and social issues.)