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IRS officer’s daughter murder accused arrested; police link him to another crime a day earlier

The main suspect in the murder of the daughter of the Indian Revenue Service officer has been arrested while the police said that he was allegedly involved in a separate molestation incident in his locality in Alwar.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 22, 2026, 09:33 PM IST

IRS officer’s daughter murder accused arrested; police link him to another crime a day earlier
IRS officer’s daughter murder accused arrested; police link him to another crime a day earlier
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The main suspect in the murder of the daughter of the Indian Revenue Service officer has been arrested while the police said that he was allegedly involved in a separate molestation incident in his locality in Alwar just a day before the killing incident here in the national capital, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.The main suspect has been identified as Rahul, who is currently absconding, with several teams of the Delhi Police conducting raids to trace him, officials said.  

During the investigation, police teams reached the suspect's residence in Alwar, where it was revealed that he had allegedly been involved in a molestation incident in his locality just a day before the murder of the daughter of an IRS officer. 

A senior IRS official's daughter has been found dead in a house in the Amar Colony area of Southeast Delhi.Police suspect that she was sexually assaulted and later murdered. Police also suspect that the mobile phone charging wire was used to strangle her. 

Suspicion is on a domestic help who was recently removed, police said. The crime came to light after information was received in the morning, following which police teams reached the spot and initiated an investigation.  

Further investigation is underway. 

What happened in the case?

A 22-year-old daughter of an IRS officer was found murdered at her residence in Amar Colony, South East Delhi. As per reports, the woman was sexually assaulted and later murdered by strangulation with a mobile charging cable. The victim was alone at her home at the time of the incident, as her parents were away.

Police suspect the involvement of a domestic help who used to work at the house before being fired over a month ago. 

As per PTI, the victim was discovered by her family members inside the house under suspicious circumstances. Later, the family informed police, and teams were rushed to the residence for investigation.

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