Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

IRS officer arrested for sexually harassing female IAS officer

An IRS officer has been arrested by the Delhi police for allegedly making sexual advances towards a female IAS officer. Read the complete incident here

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 20, 2023, 05:50 PM IST

IRS officer arrested for sexually harassing female IAS officer
IRS officer arrested by Delhi police on allegation of sexually harassing female IAS | Photo: Pixabay

The Delhi police arrested an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) office after a female Indian Administration Service (IAS) alleged him of sexual harassment. Reportedly, the IRS followed and sexually harassed the IAS officer. The IRS office was later released on bail. 

An FIR was filed against him at Parliament Street police station under Sections-- 354D (stalking), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the victim, the accused met during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 when she was working with a Covid-19 support group. The IRS officer allegedly tried to get to the IAS office in spite of her refusal several times. The IRS officer kept calling and texting her and even pursued her to get into a relationship with him. 

When the IAS officer could not handle it anymore, she informed her husband about the incident. On July 31, the husband of the IAS officer even called the accused and threatened him of taking legal action. After which, the accused did not bother her for some time but, this year in January, he started to stalk the IAS officer again. 

On May 15, the victim finally registered an FIR against him in the Parliament street police station. 

Read: Sikkim landslide: Indian Army rescues 500 stranded tourists

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu: Bollywood actresses celebrating their first Mother's Day in 2023
Mouni Roy drapes grey georgette saree by designer Nikita-Vishakha, price is...
In pics: Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Nia Sharma, Nysa Devgan give fashion goals in glamorous outfits
From Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan to Dinesh Karthik: Indian cricketers who married outside their religion
Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth host intimate baby shower, actress' sister Tanushree Dutta attends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon K makes debut on Cannes red carpet in princess gown, proud dad reacts
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.