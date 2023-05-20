IRS officer arrested for sexually harassing female IAS officer

IRS officer arrested by Delhi police on allegation of sexually harassing female IAS | Photo: Pixabay

The Delhi police arrested an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) office after a female Indian Administration Service (IAS) alleged him of sexual harassment. Reportedly, the IRS followed and sexually harassed the IAS officer. The IRS office was later released on bail.

An FIR was filed against him at Parliament Street police station under Sections-- 354D (stalking), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the victim, the accused met during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 when she was working with a Covid-19 support group. The IRS officer allegedly tried to get to the IAS office in spite of her refusal several times. The IRS officer kept calling and texting her and even pursued her to get into a relationship with him.

When the IAS officer could not handle it anymore, she informed her husband about the incident. On July 31, the husband of the IAS officer even called the accused and threatened him of taking legal action. After which, the accused did not bother her for some time but, this year in January, he started to stalk the IAS officer again.

On May 15, the victim finally registered an FIR against him in the Parliament street police station.

