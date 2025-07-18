IRS Kapil Raj, who arrested Arvind Kejriwal, Hemant Soren as ED officer, resigns from service after...

Kapil Raj, 47, resigned from the government service, where he had about 15 more years to serve, given that the age of superannuation is 60.

IRS Kapil Raj has resigned from government service after serving for about 16 years. He is a former ED officer who supervised the arrests of two chief ministers under the anti-money laundering law. An order issued by the Ministry of Finance on Thursday said the "President of India was pleased to accept his resignation from the Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Indirect Taxes) with effect from July 17."

Who is Kapil Raj?

Raj hails from a middle-class family based in the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. IRS Kapil Raj belonged to the 2009 batch of the IRS. The 45-year-old was involved in the arrest of Hemant Soren (Jharkhand) and Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi). Sources close to the officer spoke to PTI and attributed 'personal reasons' for his resignation from government service, where he had about 15 more years to serve, given the age of superannuation is 60.

Kapil Raj's tenure in ED

Raj served in the ED for about eight years and recently completed his deputation in the federal anti-money laundering agency. He was posted as an Additional Commissioner in the GST Intelligence wing in Delhi till he resigned. The officer supervised the arrest of Jharkhand Chief Minister Soren in January last year at Ranchi in an alleged land scam case. The JMM leader met the governor at Raj Bhavan and resigned from his post before being taken into custody by the ED. Raj was present during this meeting, soon after which his team took him into custody.

READ | REVEALED: Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal, who runs Bharti Airtel, gets whopping salary of Rs...

Kapil Raj's career

Raj, a B. Tech (Electronics) graduate, headed the Ranchi zone of the ED as its joint director. He also supervised some high-profile investigations of the agency that were undertaken by the headquarters investigation unit (HIU), which probes politically sensitive and complex cases. While being posted in Mumbai as a deputy director of the ED, the officer also investigated money laundering cases against diamantaire duo Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi apart from DHFL and Iqbal Mirchi cases.

(With inputs from PTI)