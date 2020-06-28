Headlines

'Irony at its peak': Rainwater enters residence of Bihar Road Construction Minister; Twitter says it's 'karma'

Notably, the incessant rainfall is continuing even two days after continual thunder and lightning strikes killed more than 90 people and injured several in different parts of Bihar.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 28, 2020, 04:07 PM IST

Incessant rainfall, marked with lightning and thunderstorms, has battered Bihar over the course of the past two days as news agencies reported water-logging in several areas of the capital city, Patna. The constant downpour has managed to even submerge several lower streets in regions like Rajbanshi Nagar, Rajendra Nagar, Kankarbagh. Even the bypass southern area remains water-logged, leading to a lot of hassle for the citizens.

Amid all this, news agency ANI posted the pictures of rainwater submerging the city, with a few particular frames that have generated some excitement among Twitterati. In what online users have termed as 'peak irony', photos have emerged showing rainwater entering the residence of State Road Construction Minister Nand Kishore Yadav in Patna.

 

 

Now, the photos of rainwater making its way into the Road Construction minister's residence due to the poor construction of the roads and lack of proper sewerage presented the opportunity for Twitter to point out the 'painful irony' that just could not have gone missing.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Notably, the incessant rainfall is continuing even two days after continual thunder and lightning strikes killed more than 90 people and injured several in different parts of Bihar. At least 23 districts in the state, including Gopalganj, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Araria, Kishanganj, and Katihar were adversely affected by lightning strikes and consistent rainfall.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert for heavy rainfall and thunderstorm warnings for eight districts in Bihar.

