'Iron Man' suit for Indian army? Varanasi youth develops suit to help soldiers in battle

If you are a fan of Iron Man movies, then this news is going to excite you.

A youth from Varanasi has created a suit inspired by the Iron Man franchise. Shyam Chaurasia, who works at the Ashoka Institute of Technology and Management has designed an 'Iron-Man' suit to help Indian Army soldiers when they encounter enemies.

"It is a metal suit designed to help the Indian Army soldiers during their encounters with terrorists and enemies. Currently, it is just a prototype, but it can help the soldiers immensely during the times of the battle," Chaurasia told ANI.

"We have used gears and motors and it also has a mobile connection so that it can be used remotely. It has sensors that will help the jawans even when he is attacked from the back," he added.

The suit, made from 'jugaad' technology, is currently made of tin, but the determined youth is seeking funds to make a working model out of it.

Chaurasia added that the suit would act as a deterrent to the enemies and at the same time embolden the soldiers even further by reducing the risk of their lives.

"I would urge the government agencies like DRDO to take note of this suit and to build upon it to help the soldiers as other countries like Pakistan among others too are working on such models. The cost of a soldier's life is very high, what I have done is just an attempt to bring it in the radar of DRDO and other agencies," he said.

