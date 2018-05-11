Irom Sharmila to work for women's empowerment in Kashmir; says no to fasting

Sharmila will work with the women of the state

After 16 years of fasting for demand to repeal the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from Manipur and then ending the fast and trying unsuccessful attempt to enter into politics, human rights activist Irom Sharmila will now travel to Jammu & Kashmir to work for women empowerment.

Speaking to DNA, the Manipuri activist said, “I will not resort to fasting. Instead, I will reach out to women and engage in dialogue with them.”

Irom Sharmila was in Pune on Friday with her husband Desmond Coutinho. She visited NGO Sarhad, which focuses on the rehabilitation of Kashmiri children. After her visit to the NGO, she announced that she would be starting a new innings of social work in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking about her new role, Irom said, "Like In Manipur, AFSPA is in place in Kashmir also. I want to go to that state and have a dialogue with women in Kashmir to make them understand their rights and raise voice against the draconian Act."

"I am not against the army but I am against the system. I will be meeting girls and women of Kashmir to know more about their problems and share ideas with them. I will be giving emphasis on dialogues and will not use the tactics of fasting anymore," Irom added.

When asked if she will be also holding talks with the Jammu and Kashmir government as well as the central government to raise the issues of Kashmiri women, she said, "I will not be approaching any government. I will only meeting the people of Jammu and Kashmir with the hope that their movement will move the government in the right direction."

When asked if she will also be raising the issues of Kashmiri Pandits, she said, “I want know first know about the things in Kashmir in details. As far as the fight for the human rights is concerned, we all are equally valuable and we must uphold each and every individual's rights.”

After ending her 16-year-long fast, Irom contested assembly elections in Manipur last year, but it turned out to be a debacle as she got only 90 votes. When she was if it was her mistake to contest elections, she said, "It was a great experience and not a mistake."