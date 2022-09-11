Irked over Shazia Ilmi's views on felicitation of Bilkis Bano case convicts, VHP asks BJP to clear stand

Shazia Ilmi - File Photo

BJP national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi’s remark that those who felicitated convicts in the Bilkis Bano case on their release belonged to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has irked the latter, which has not only denied any links with the felicitators but has also asked the BJP to clarify whether the Ilmi’s views are personal or the party’s.

In her column published in The Indian Express, Ilmi expressed anguish over the release of the convicts under the Gujarat government’s remission policy, saying that as a woman, her “personal sense of justice got betrayed” and that she was “appalled that the guilty in such a heinous crime can get away with a mere 15 years”.

Ilmi also argued that the Centre had no role to play in the remission decision taken by the Gujarat government. All 11 convicts, who were sentenced to life in 2008 for the gang-rape of Bilkis Bano and murder of seven of her family members, were released on August 15 after the Gujarat government cleared their early release under the state’s 1992 remission policy.

“To attribute this to the BJP is particularly strange given the intense acrimony between the Gujarat BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the one hand and the VHP on the other. The VHP is, on record, carrying out a campaign of vilification and defamation against PM Modi, accusing him of ‘destroying Hindu street power’ — perhaps not realising that they were paying tribute to his staunchly non-partisan conduct in matters of law and order. That this felicitation was depraved is undeniable but the question is what exactly did this have to do with the BJP, given the history of acrimony between the two organisations?” Ilmi wrote in her column in The Indian Express.

The VHP called out Ilmi on her facts about VHP felicitating the convicts and asked BJP to clarify whether it supports her views or not.

“BJP leaders will see whether to respond to our question or not. We are the brothers and whether imported leaders are there to dig BJP’s grave. How dare she could write that we are engaging in vilification of PM Modi. How can she write anything like this? We are proud of our PM. She has not made an effort to cross check facts with us and wrote that VHP felicitated those convicts,” said VHP spokesperson Vivek Bansal.

Another VHP spokesperson Pravesh Kumar Choudhary termed Ilmi’s article as a “conspiracy to defame VHP”.

“She (Ilmi) belongs to an elite section of Lutyens Delhi, infamous for creating false propaganda. She is unaware of the Sangh Parivar’s ideology, especially the VHP, which has done tremendous work for Hindu culture, their assertions, and the support that the Central government under the leadership of Narender Modi has got from the VHP. Moreover, she does not understand the philosophy of Hindutva,” Choudhary was quoted by The Indian Express as saying.

In a late-night tweet, Ilmi said Saturday: “If VHP members had not felicitated them (the convicts), then I stand corrected and apologise for the same.”

In her tweets she said, " In the orginal draft of the editorial, when I mentioned the past acrimony between BJP and VHP, I wrote, " The then CM, now PM." However, in the final article, the ‘then CM’ part of it got edited out , giving the impression that the matter is of present day. Even though if VHP members had not felicitated them, then I stand corrected and apologise for the same. And as you rightly said, none of us support violence against women."

“Indian Express sent me the final piece before publishing, I didn’t notice it then and it was an oversight on my part. The IE team must have edited for the sake of brevity. I was merely referring to the past when the PM was the Chief Minister, and Pravin Togadia publicly ridiculed Modi’s “sadbhavana" rally in 2011. He later went on a fast and hunger strike against the Modi Govt in 2018. I did not, at all refer to anything going on in the present. I was referring to the past(Mr Togadia related only) but the context got lost in the edit," she added.

“As a former journalist, activist and now as a Spokesperson, my stand on Kashmiri pandits, reforms in the Muslim community, Killing of RSS workers in WB and Kerala is well known… If VHP members had not felicitated them, then I stand corrected and apologise for the same. And as you rightly said, none of us support violence against women," she said.