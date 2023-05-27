Search icon
IRCTC Vaishno Devi Tour Package: Visit Mathura, Vrindavan, Haridwar, Katra, more at cheap prices; all details here

The "Mata Vaishnodevi With Haridwar-Rishikesh" vacation package from IRCTC includes stops in Agra, Mathura, Vrindavan, Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra, Haridwar, and Rishikesh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 27, 2023, 04:06 PM IST

IRCTC, a part of Indian Railways, offers a variety of trip packages throughout the year in India as well as abroad. IRCTC has released a fantastic travel package to the Vaishno Devi temple in addition to many other pilgrimage and historical locations in order to make this summer holiday spiritually enlightening.

The "Mata Vaishnodevi With Haridwar-Rishikesh" vacation package from IRCTC includes stops in Agra, Mathura, Vrindavan, Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra, Haridwar, and Rishikesh. The eight-night, nine-day spiritual retreat will begin on June 10, 2023, and transportation will be by train.

IRCTC's Mata Vaishnodevi Tour Package includes the following locations and visits:

Agra- Taj Mahal
Mathura- Krishna Janmabhoomi
Vrindavan- Prem Mandir, Banke Bihari Mandir
Katra- Mata Vaishno Devi Temple
Haridwar- Mansa Devi, Har-ki-Paudi
Rishikesh-Laxman Jhula, Ram Jhula

IRCTC's Mata Vaishnodevi Tour Package: Services offered

Travel by train, lodging, laundry and transportation are all included
Breakfast, lunch, and supper (vegetarian only) are all meals
Insurance for the travellers' trip
Skilled and amiable tour guide services
Safety on the train
For any required help, IRCTC Tour Managers will be on the trip the whole time

IRCTC Mata Vaishnodevi Tour Package: Ticket prices

Depending on whether a passenger chooses economy, standard, or comfort, the fare charges vary. For double or triple occupancy, sleeper class tickets in economy would be available for Rs 15435 per person, while children between the ages of 5 and 11 will pay Rs 14430. For Rs. 24735 per person (double/triple sharing) and Rs. 23555 for children, standard 3AC seats are available. Last but not least, 2AC seats will be offered for Rs 32480 for adults and Rs 31060 for kids.

 

