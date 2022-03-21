IRCTC users can now book 12 tickets a month from single ID, know the process

If you frequently travel by Indian Railways and the ticket booking limit every month troubles you, then do not panic. You may not have the information, but actually you can book 12 train tickets in a month from one IRCTC user ID.

Recently, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) shared this information through its official Twitter handle. The tweet read, "If you are a IRCTC registered user you can now link your Aadhaar with your IRCTC account and book upto 12 train tickets in a month."

This means that if you have linked your Aadhaar number with your IRCTC account, then you can book 12 train tickets in a month from the same ID. Earlier, IRCTC allowed only six tickets to be booked from a single account every month.

If you are a #IRCTC registered user you can now link your Aadhar with your #IRCTCaccount and book upto 12 #Train #tickets in a month@AmritMahotsav — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) March 15, 2022

How to link IRCTC account with your Aadhaar

Go to IRCTC official website - http://irctc.co.in

Log in to the account with your username and password

On the home page, click on 'Link Your Aadhaar' in the 'My Account' option.

Enter the information related to Aadhaar and go to the check box and select the option of 'Send OTP'

Now while entering the OTP, select Verify OTP

After the KYC is completed, your Aadhaar will be linked with the IRCTC account.

How to verify profile with Aadhaar?

In order to book tickets, it is very important for the passenger to verify his profile with Aadhaar.

It is given in the 'My Profile' tab under the master list in the IRCTC user ID.

Before booking, update the master list by giving details of the passenger's name and Aadhaar number.