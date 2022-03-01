IRCTC Update: Step-by-step guide to create an account to book train tickets online

If you want to book a reservation ticket for any train of Indian Railways, then you have to take the help of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). You can book railway tickets through IRCTC.

However, for this, you will need a login ID and password. To generate an IRCTC ID, you have to visit the official website.

Today, we will tell you the steps through which you can create your account on IRCTC.

Step 1: Open the official website of IRCTC - irctc.co.in.

Step 2: To create a new account, you will get two options - Register or login

Step 3: A registration form will now appear on the screen. Now, fill in your username (3 to 35 characters)

Step 4: Choose the security question and answer.

Step 5: Fill out all the required details like name, gender, occupation, date of birth, etc.

Step 6: Enter email id and mobile number.

Step 7: Fill in the complete address and pin code.

Step 8: Now, fill in the text shown in the image and click on submit button.

Step 9: Now, a code will be sent to your mobile number and email id. Fill it out and click on submit. Your IRCTC account will be created.