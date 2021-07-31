IRCTC Update: Railways will operate 6 passenger special trains from August 1 - Check full list

We have some good news for the train passengers of Bihar and Jharkhand as the East Central Railway has made a decision to recommence 6 passenger trains in Bihar and Jharkhand from August 1 i.e. tomorrow. This decision was taken by the Indian Railways keeping in mind the steady decline of COVID-19 cases in the country after the deadly second wave of the virus.

The Railways decision to recommence the services comes as a blessing for passengers who were facing problems during the commute. Bihar and Jharkhand passengers were also facing issues in commuting locally as passenger train services were halted.

India.com quoted Rajesh Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer of the East Central Railway, as saying, "Keeping the convenience of the passengers in mind, East Central Railway is starting six pairs of passenger special trains from August 01, till further orders."

Now with the train services starting, it is important for passengers to travel adhering to COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government of India.

Check the full list of trains here.