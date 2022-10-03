IRCTC update: Indian Railways cancels 146 trains on October 3, check list here

Due to various operational and maintenance concerns, 146 trains have been completely cancelled for October 3 (Monday), according to the Indian Railways. Furthermore, as many as 31 trains are partially cancelled as a result of similar maintenance concerns, according to the most recent warning on the IRCTC website. Trains departing from various Indian cities, including Pathankot, Shamli, Damoh, Lucknow, etc., are included on the list of cancelled trains.



Trains that have been fully cancelled on 3/10/2022 as per reports from India.com:

01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01823 , 01885 , 01886 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03289 , 03591 , 03592 , 04019 , 04020 , 04268 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05334 , 05366 , 05379 , 05380 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05460 , 06977 , 06980 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09349 , 09350 , 09391 , 09392 , 09393 , 09394 , 09395 , 09396 , 09483 , 10101 , 10102 , 11265 , 11266 , 11651 , 11652 , 12535 , 13345 , 13346 , 14123 , 14201 , 14202 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 18214 , 18233 , 18234 , 18248 , 20948 , 20949 , 22168 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 38036 , 38103 , 38104 , 38105 , 38106 , 38303 , 38308 , 38312 , 38313 , 38410 , 38417 , 38434 , 38445 , 38911 , 38916 , 43801 , 78511 , 78512 , 78513 , 78514 , 78515 , 78516 , 78517 , 78518 , 78519 , 78520



Due to a number of operational and maintenance concerns, railways rescheduled 6 trains on Monday, October 3 and diverted 12 others.

How to check the status of a live train running:

1. Check out the official website at https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status

2. Type the train number into the available text box.

3. Select or type the date in the format DD-MM-YYYY.

4. Click the search icon to display the results in tabular style.

5. To check via SMS, send the text "AD" to 139.

6. Dial 139 to reach the Indian Railway Enquiry Number.

For detailed information on train schedules, arrival and departure times, etc., visit the official website. In case you have any additional questions, travellers can also download the NTES smartphone application.