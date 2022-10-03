Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

IRCTC update: Indian Railways cancels 146 trains on October 3, check list here

On October 3, the Indian Railways cancelled more than 146 trains, while 31 were postponed or diverted as a result of various operational concerns.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 11:36 AM IST

IRCTC update: Indian Railways cancels 146 trains on October 3, check list here
IRCTC update: Indian Railways cancels 146 trains on October 3, check list here

Due to various operational and maintenance concerns, 146 trains have been completely cancelled for October 3 (Monday), according to the Indian Railways. Furthermore, as many as 31 trains are partially cancelled as a result of similar maintenance concerns, according to the most recent warning on the IRCTC website. Trains departing from various Indian cities, including Pathankot, Shamli, Damoh, Lucknow, etc., are included on the list of cancelled trains.


Trains that have been fully cancelled on 3/10/2022 as per reports from India.com:

01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01823 , 01885 , 01886 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03289 , 03591 , 03592 , 04019 , 04020 , 04268 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05334 , 05366 , 05379 , 05380 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05460 , 06977 , 06980 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09349 , 09350 , 09391 , 09392 , 09393 , 09394 , 09395 , 09396 , 09483 , 10101 , 10102 , 11265 , 11266 , 11651 , 11652 , 12535 , 13345 , 13346 , 14123 , 14201 , 14202 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 18214 , 18233 , 18234 , 18248 , 20948 , 20949 , 22168 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 38036 , 38103 , 38104 , 38105 , 38106 , 38303 , 38308 , 38312 , 38313 , 38410 , 38417 , 38434 , 38445 , 38911 , 38916 , 43801 , 78511 , 78512 , 78513 , 78514 , 78515 , 78516 , 78517 , 78518 , 78519 , 78520
 
Due to a number of operational and maintenance concerns, railways rescheduled 6 trains on Monday, October 3 and diverted 12 others.

How to check the status of a live train running:

1. Check out the official website at https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status
2. Type the train number into the available text box.
3. Select or type the date in the format DD-MM-YYYY.
4. Click the search icon to display the results in tabular style.
5. To check via SMS, send the text "AD" to 139.
6. Dial 139 to reach the Indian Railway Enquiry Number.

For detailed information on train schedules, arrival and departure times, etc., visit the official website. In case you have any additional questions, travellers can also download the NTES smartphone application.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
PCOS Awareness Month 2022: 5 facts about Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Snake stops play in bizzare first during India-South Africa 2nd T20I
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.