IRCTC update: Indian railways cancel 350 trains on December 27, check list here

On Tuesday, Indian Railways cancelled close to 350 trains due to a variety of factors, including maintenance, hazy conditions, poor visibility caused by the weather, and law and order difficulties. The railway department reports that 65 additional trains and 283 total trains planned to depart on December 27 were partially cancelled.

While passengers with counter tickets must go to the reservation centre to get their refunds, those with online tickets will receive full reimbursements in the source account.

List of cancelled trains on Dec 27:

00107 , 01513 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01625 , 01626 , 01823 , 01824 , 02547 , 02548 , 02549 , 02550 , 03085 , 03086 , 03343 , 03344 , 03359 , 03360 , 03591 , 03592 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04148 , 04149 , 04319 , 04320 , 04335 , 04336 , 04353 , 04354 , 04379 , 04380 , 04383 , 04384 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04464 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04974 , 04975 , 04977 , 04978 , 04987 , 04988 , 04997 , 04999 , 05000 , 05020 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05155 , 05156 , 05209 , 05210 , 05257 , 05258 , 05259 , 05260 , 05261 , 05262 , 05334 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06802 , 06803 , 06921 , 06922 , 06923 , 06924 , 06925 , 06926 , 06934 , 06937 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07593 , 07596 , 07765 , 07766 , 07793 , 07794 , 07795 , 07853 , 07893 , 07894 , 07906 , 07907 , 08167 , 08168 , 08169 , 08170 , 08171 , 08172 , 08861 , 08862 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09369 , 09370 , 09476 , 09481 , 09483 , 09484 , 09491 , 09492 , 10101 , 10102 , 11124 , 12033 , 12034 , 12172 , 12241 , 12242 , 12357 , 12367 , 12370 , 12398 , 12506 , 12529 , 12530 , 12583 , 12584 , 12596 , 12873 , 12874 , 12988 , 13020 , 13309 , 13310 , 13345 , 13346 , 13349 , 13350 , 14003 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14229 , 14231 , 14232 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14307 , 14308 , 14505 , 14506 , 14524 , 14617 , 14618 , 14674 , 15035 , 15036 , 15053 , 15081 , 15082 , 15084 , 15125 , 15126 , 15128 , 15129 , 15130 , 15160 , 15203 , 15204 , 15619 , 15910 , 17003 , 17004 , 17011 , 17012 , 17036 , 17234 , 18635 , 18636 , 20948 , 20949 , 22441 , 22442 , 25035 , 25036 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36085 , 36086 , 36827 , 36840 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 52538

Here’s how you can check the live status of trains that are running:

1. View the official website's live train running status at https://www.irctchelp.in

2. Enter the train's number in the field that is accessible.

3. Select or type the date in the format DD-MM-YYYY.

4. To view the search results in a table format, click the search button.

5. Send "AD" to 139 in a text message to check.

6. To contact the Indian Railway Enquiry Number, dial 139.