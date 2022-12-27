Search icon
IRCTC update: Indian railways cancel 350 trains on December 27, check list here

On Tuesday, Indian Railways cancelled nearly 350 trains due to a variety of factors, including maintenance, hazy conditions and other difficulties.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 09:42 AM IST

On Tuesday, Indian Railways cancelled close to 350 trains due to a variety of factors, including maintenance, hazy conditions, poor visibility caused by the weather, and law and order difficulties. The railway department reports that 65 additional trains and 283 total trains planned to depart on December 27 were partially cancelled.

While passengers with counter tickets must go to the reservation centre to get their refunds, those with online tickets will receive full reimbursements in the source account.

(Also Read: IMD Weather Update: Cold wave, dense fog sweep north India; Delhi's minimum temperature at 7 degree Celsius)

List of cancelled trains on Dec 27:

00107 , 01513 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01625 , 01626 , 01823 , 01824 , 02547 , 02548 , 02549 , 02550 , 03085 , 03086 , 03343 , 03344 , 03359 , 03360 , 03591 , 03592 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04148 , 04149 , 04319 , 04320 , 04335 , 04336 , 04353 , 04354 , 04379 , 04380 , 04383 , 04384 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04464 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04974 , 04975 , 04977 , 04978 , 04987 , 04988 , 04997 , 04999 , 05000 , 05020 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05155 , 05156 , 05209 , 05210 , 05257 , 05258 , 05259 , 05260 , 05261 , 05262 , 05334 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06802 , 06803 , 06921 , 06922 , 06923 , 06924 , 06925 , 06926 , 06934 , 06937 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07593 , 07596 , 07765 , 07766 , 07793 , 07794 , 07795 , 07853 , 07893 , 07894 , 07906 , 07907 , 08167 , 08168 , 08169 , 08170 , 08171 , 08172 , 08861 , 08862 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09369 , 09370 , 09476 , 09481 , 09483 , 09484 , 09491 , 09492 , 10101 , 10102 , 11124 , 12033 , 12034 , 12172 , 12241 , 12242 , 12357 , 12367 , 12370 , 12398 , 12506 , 12529 , 12530 , 12583 , 12584 , 12596 , 12873 , 12874 , 12988 , 13020 , 13309 , 13310 , 13345 , 13346 , 13349 , 13350 , 14003 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14229 , 14231 , 14232 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14307 , 14308 , 14505 , 14506 , 14524 , 14617 , 14618 , 14674 , 15035 , 15036 , 15053 , 15081 , 15082 , 15084 , 15125 , 15126 , 15128 , 15129 , 15130 , 15160 , 15203 , 15204 , 15619 , 15910 , 17003 , 17004 , 17011 , 17012 , 17036 , 17234 , 18635 , 18636 , 20948 , 20949 , 22441 , 22442 , 25035 , 25036 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36085 , 36086 , 36827 , 36840 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 52538

Here’s how you can check the live status of trains that are running:

1. View the official website's live train running status at https://www.irctchelp.in
2. Enter the train's number in the field that is accessible.
3. Select or type the date in the format DD-MM-YYYY.
4. To view the search results in a table format, click the search button.
5. Send "AD" to 139 in a text message to check.
6. To contact the Indian Railway Enquiry Number, dial 139.

