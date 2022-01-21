IRCTC Update: BIG relief to passengers as Indian Railways starts THIS service

Gone are the days when railway passengers had to carry heavy bedrolls to enjoy smoother train journeys. Indian railways has now started the facility of disposable bedrolls. The service was shut since past two years in adherence to the increasing number of Covid-19 pandemic.

To avail the disposable bedrolls, passengers will have to pay Rs 150. With the initiation of this service, passengers on select trains will be able to get bedrolls in the train. The facility will be offered in long distance journeys.

Amount to be paid for bedrolls

Passengers who wish to get this special railway service will have to pay Rs 150. The bedroll will be provided in a special kit along with some other things. The kit will include things like toothpaste and mask along with blankets.

Things included in the special kit

The total kit will be priced at Rs. 150 and will include:

1- Bed Sheet White (20 GSM)



48 x 75

(1220mm x 1905mm)



2- Blanket Grey/Blue (40 GSM)



54 x 78



(1370mm x 1980mm)



3- Inflatable Air Pillow White



12 x 18



4- Pillow Cover WHITE



5- Face Towel/Napkin WHITE



6- Three ply Face Mask