The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced an economical monsoon travel package for pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi. This package includes AC travel, meals, and accommodation in a five-star hotel, with prices starting from Rs 1,700 per day.

The journey which begins from June 15, includes a four-day, three-night package that consists of a round trip from Delhi to Jammu and back via the Rajdhani Express. Upon booking, travellers can enjoy a hassle-free experience as IRCTC manages all aspects, including accommodation, local transport, and meals.

For a single sharing occupancy, the package costs Rs 10,700, while for double sharing occupancy, the price is Rs 8,100. The most affordable option is Rs 6,990 for three people sharing a room. For children aged between 5 and 11 years old, the charge is Rs 6,320 with a bed and Rs. 5,255 without a bed.

Note: All the pilgrims who are planning to opt this package should note that these prices are for all four days.

Trip details

The journey begins on day 1 with a departure from New Delhi at 8:40 PM on June 15 by Rajdhani Express. On Day 2, arrive in Jammu at 5:00 AM and transfer to Katra, checking in at a five-star hotel like Taj Vivanta. After breakfast, travel to Banganga and begin the uphill climb to the shrine, either on foot or by hiring a horse. Return to the hotel in the evening for dinner and an overnight stay.

All the pilgrilms who have opted for this special package should check-out the hotels in Katra by 12 noon and proceed for their return to Jammu via bus on day 3. Then enjoy the sightseeing, including visits to Raghunath Temple and Bagh-e-Bahu Garden. In the evening, the bus will drop you at Jammu railway station. On Day 4, board the Rajdhani Express at 9:45 PM and arrive in Delhi at 5:55 AM, marking the end of the pilgrimage.

The IRCTC tour package offers a hassle-free way to embark on a spiritual journey to Mata Vaishno Devi without having to worry about the logistics of travel, accommodation, and meals. With this affordable package, more travelers can experience the spiritual significance of this pilgrimage site.