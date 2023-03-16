IRCTC Tour Package: Railways to begin 18-day 'Ramayan Yatra' on April 7, check destinations, amenities, other details

File Photo

The Railways is all set to restart the "Ramayan Yatra" on April 7 from New Delhi. The Yatra will cover many notable places associated with Lord Ram's life including Ayodhya, Prayagraj, and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and places in other states too, railway officials said.

As per a press statement issued by the Indian Railways, "Tourists travelling in the train will be given a halt in Ayodhya where they will visit Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Hanuman temple and will be able to see Saryu aarti. The train will also cover Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Buxar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Nashik, Hampi, Rameshwaram, Bhadrachalam, Nagpur, among others in an 18-day tour."

Indian Railways has taken the initiative to run Bharat Gaurav tourist trains to promote the "Dekho Apna Desh" and "Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat" vision of the Indian government.

According to Indian Railways, the proposed train tour is going to be operated in Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC tourist train having modern amenities such as AC-I and AC-II class coaches accommodating 156 tourists.

Features include two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, a foot massager, etc. The train has enhanced security features of CCTV cameras and security guards for each coach. Tourists can also board/deboard at Delhi, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Etawah, Kanpur, and Lucknow railway stations.

The first half of this train will be to Ayodhya followed by Bharat Mandir at Nandigram, Sitamarhi in Bihar where tourists will be visiting Sita's birthplace and Ram Janki temple in Janakpur, Nepal. After Sitamarhi, the train proceeds to Buxar, Varanasi where the tourists will visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple and corridor, the Tulsi Mandir, and the Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple.

Afterward, the train will follow to Prayagraj, Shringverpur and Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi, Rameshwaram, Bhadrachalam, Nagpur, and ending at Delhi, said the statement by the Railways.