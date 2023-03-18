IRCTC Tour Package: Explore Uttarakhand with IRCTC's cost-effective package, check dates, itinerary, booking details

IRCTC Tour Package: When planning a trip, the first thing that comes to mind is the cost. People often cancel their travel plans because it is time-consuming to search for the cost of transportation, accommodations, and activities. To help alleviate this stress, IRCTC is offering a cost-effective tour package to Haridwar, Rishikesh, Dehradun, and Mussoorie.

The Heavenly Uttarakhand tour package offers travelers the opportunity to visit popular destinations in Uttarakhand. IRCTC provides a variety of benefits such as flights, accommodation, food, and transportation. The tour package is available for 5 nights and 6 days, starting from March 23, 2023, and ending in June 2023.

On the first day of the tour package, travelers will visit the Mansa Devi Temple and Chandi Devi Temple through the Haridwar ropeway. The following day, tourists will witness Ganga Aarti at Ram Jhula, Laxman Jhula, Swarg Ashram, and Triveni Ghat in Rishikesh. The tour package also offers an overnight stay in Haridwar and a visit to FRI, Tapkeshwar Temple, Deer Park, Shiv Mandir, and Paltan Bazar in Dehradun on the third day. On the fourth day, tourists will visit Kempty Fall and Gun Hill in Mussoorie before departing for Delhi from Dehradun.

The cost of the tour package varies depending on the number of people booking. A single passenger can book the tour package for Rs. 63,435, while two passengers can book it for Rs. 39,890 each. The cost for a group of three is Rs. 34,100 per person. Travelers can visit IRCTC's official website to book their tour package and learn more about its details.

IRCTC's tour package provides a cost-effective solution for those who wish to explore Uttarakhand's popular tourist destinations. Travelers will have a chance to explore several places without worrying about the logistics, making their trip enjoyable and memorable.

Read more: Meet Brijesh Mishra, Bihar based travel agent, linked to deportation of 700 Indian students from Canada