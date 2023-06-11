IRCTC tour package: Explore Bali on a 6-day luxury tour starting at Rs 1,00,600, check details

IRCTC Bali tour package: Bali, the renowned tourist destination in Indonesia, attracts millions of visitors from around the globe every year. If you have been longing to experience the allure of Bali, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced an exceptional tour package just for you. Let's take a look into the details of this enticing package.

Embark on a remarkable journey that commences from Lucknow. Your adventure begins with a flight from Lucknow airport, transporting you to the captivating island of Bali. Throughout this tour, you will have the opportunity to witness the breathtaking landscapes of the Chintamani Mani village, the majestic Batur mountain volcano, and the mesmerizing lake.

This exclusive package offers a total of 35 seats and is scheduled to commence on June 30th, providing a delightful 6-day and 5-night exploration of Bali. During your stay, you will be treated to delicious meals, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Additionally, comfortable accommodation in a hotel and the services of an English-speaking guide will be provided to ensure a memorable and hassle-free experience. Furthermore, you will have the convenience of economy class tickets for your flights.

The tour package offers flexible pricing options based on the number of people traveling together. For solo travelers, the cost per person is Rs 1,15,800. For two people, the price is Rs 1,05,900 per person, and for three people, it amounts to Rs 1,00,600 per person.

Indulge in the enchanting beauty of Bali with this incredible IRCTC tour package. Immerse yourself in the rich culture, vibrant landscapes, and warm hospitality that Bali has to offer. Don't miss out on this opportunity to create unforgettable memories in this paradise destination.

(Note: Prices and details are subject to change. Please refer to the official IRCTC website for the most up-to-date information.)

