IRCTC tour package: Experience divine darshan of Vaishno Devi under Rs 22,000

Indian Railways has introduced an exclusive tour package for passengers embarking on a spiritual voyage to Vaishno Devi. With this initiative, the Railways aims to provide an affordable opportunity for devotees to witness the blessings of Mata Vaishno. The Bharat Gaurav Tourism Train, spanning seven nights and eight days, will commence its journey on June 25, 2023.

Commencing from Kolkata Railway Station on June 25, the Bharat Gaurav Tourism Train will operate until July 2. The train will make stops at various stations including Kharagpur Junction, Tata, Muri, Ranchi, Bokaro Steel City, Chandrapur, Gomah Junction, Hazaribagh Road, Koderma, Gaya, Dehri on Son, Sasaram, and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction.

With the Bharat Gaurav Tourism Train, you can explore several remarkable destinations. Experience the divine aura of the Katra-Vaishno Devi Temple, marvel at the architectural splendor of Ram Jhula and Laxman Jhula in Rishikesh, and immerse yourself in the spiritual ambiance of Triveni Ghat. In Haridwar, you can visit the sacred Bharat Mata Devi Temple and witness the enchanting Ganga Aarti at Har Ki Pauri.

The Bharat Gaurav Tourism Train can accommodate a total of 790 passengers. It offers three class options: Economy Class with 580 seats, Standard Class with 150 seats, and Comfort Class with 60 seats.

To embark on the Bharat Gaurav train, book your tickets in the Economy Class, starting at Rs 13,680 per passenger. The fares for Standard and Comfort Class are Rs 21,890 and Rs 23,990 per passenger, respectively.

The Bharat Gaurav Tourism Train is a part of the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and Dekho Apna Desh initiatives, aimed at promoting domestic tourism. As part of the scheme, the national transporter offers a 33% promotion on rail tourism. The tour package includes comprehensive facilities such as meals, travel insurance, the presence of a dedicated tour manager, comfortable accommodations, and onboard security.

To book your tickets, visit the official IRCTC website at www.irctctourism.com. In case of any difficulties, you can also make reservations by dialing 8595904082 or 8595904077. The railway authority will confirm the seating arrangements one week prior to the train's departure, ensuring a hassle-free journey.

