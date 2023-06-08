IRCTC tour package: 8-day luxury Kerala trip for just Rs 47700, check details

IRCTC Kerala tour package: Witness the enchanting allure of Kerala, a state nestled in the southern part of India, renowned not only within the country but across the globe for its breathtaking beauty. Kerala, often referred to as God's Own Country, beckons you to explore its wonders, and in response to this call, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has curated a distinctive tour package exclusively for you.

Immerse yourself in the splendor of an 8-day, 7-night extravaganza named "Kerala - Gods Own Country" (EHA009A), an exhilarating flight package commencing from the city of Jaipur. Brace yourself for an extraordinary journey filled with surprises, as you travel through Kochi, Munnar, Thekkady, Trivandrum, Alleppey, and Kanyakumari, each offering its own distinctive charm and allure.

Choose your preferred travel dates, either from 20th October or 19th December, and seize this remarkable opportunity to witness the captivating landscapes and immerse yourself in the rich cultural heritage of Kerala. With a limited capacity of 20 seats, make haste to secure your place in this awe-inspiring adventure.

The tour package is designed to cater to your every need, ensuring a seamless experience throughout your journey. Along with round-trip flight tickets, comfortable accommodation will be provided at each destination, allowing you to rejuvenate and relax after an eventful day. Savor the delectable flavors of Kerala with sumptuous breakfast, lunch, and dinner arrangements, meticulously planned to tantalize your taste buds.

To ensure your utmost comfort, you will travel in air-conditioned buses, conveniently shuttling you to and from your desired destinations. Whether you are embarking on this expedition solo or with companions, IRCTC has tailored pricing options for your convenience. Solo travelers can avail themselves of this extraordinary opportunity for a fee of Rs 74,200, while pairs can indulge in this remarkable experience for Rs 50,700. For a group of three, the package is priced at Rs 47,700, allowing you to create lasting memories with your loved ones.

