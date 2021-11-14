IRCTC to run ‘pure vegetarian’ trains on religious routes soon- Check details here

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is all set to promote vegetarian-friendly travel in some of its trains, with the aim of getting “sattvik certified” soon. This will be implemented in trains that mostly connect religious sites, the Sattvik Council of India said in a release.

The Sattvik Council of India has issued a release in this regard, stating that several of the trains run by IRCTC will be converted into ‘pure vegetarian’ to facilitate vegetarian-friendly travel. No one from IRCTC has commented on this news yet.

In its official press release, the Sattvik Council of India mentioned that it has tied up with the IRCTC to introduce services that fit the requirements of vegetarians and to promote vegan-friendly travel to holy destinations. No official time frame for its implementation has been issued yet.

The release further said that the Vande Bharat Express of the IRCTC that runs from Delhi to Katra will be certified as ‘sattvik’. This most likely means that there will be no non-vegetarian options for travelers when it comes to the meals offered by IRCTC on this train.

The Sattvik Council of India further said in its release that it will launch the 'sattvik' certification scheme along with IRCTC on Monday. It will also develop a handbook of vegetarian kitchens jointly with the IRCTC, mostly for trains traveling to religious destinations.

IRCTC has entered into an understanding with the Sattvik Council of India, as per the release, and it has decided to seek certification for some of the trains that travel to religious and pilgrimage destinations such as the Vande Bharat Express, which runs from Delhi to Katra.

The release also stated that this will be implemented across 18 trains run by the IRCTC. "IRCTC base kitchens, executive lounges, budget hotels, food plazas, travel and tour packages, Rail Neer plants will be 'sattvik' certified to ensure "vegetarian-friendly travel," it said.

(With agency inputs)