IRCTC to launch second Tejas Express on Ahmedabad-Mumbai route

After the successful run of first Tejas Express between Delhi and Lucknow, Indian Railways will introduce the premium train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central on January 19.

The train will ply on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route for 6 days a week, with an off on Thursday for maintenance purposes.

The train shall be equipped with all modern onboard facilities for ensuring a high level of comfort to the passengers, a Railways statement said.

The train will commence its journey from Ahmedabad in the morning at 6:40 am and will reach Mumbai Central at 1:30 pm in the afternoon, halting at Nadiad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi, and Borivali.

On its return journey, it will leave Mumbai Central at 3:40 pm and reach Ahmedabad at 9:55 pm.

The fully air-conditioned train will have two Executive Class Chair Cars having 56 seats each and eight Chair Cars having a capacity of 78 seats each. The total carrying capacity of the train will be 736 passengers.

The online booking system for the train has commenced on the IRCTC website-www.irctc.co.in.