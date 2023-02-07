IRCTC to launch luxury sleeping pods at Delhi railway station soon; check facilities, expected prices

Expected look of Delhi railway station sleeping pods (Photo - Twitter)

IRCTC update: While train travel is one of the most popular forms of travel and commuting in India, at times the facilities available at railway stations are not adequate for many, which is why IRCTC is introducing the sleeping pod facility soon at a railway station in Delhi.

Old Delhi Railway Station, which is also called the Delhi Junction Railway Station, will soon be getting a luxury sleeping pod facility soon, according to a recent release by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

This means that people who have their trains delayed and are waiting at the railway station won’t have to sleep on the platform anymore. Instead, they will have the luxury sleeping pod facility at the Delhi Junction Railway Station with many facilities and reasonable prices.

The tender for the sleeping pod facility will be released on February 16, after which the development of the same will be done at the Old Delhi railway station. The sleeping pod prices are expected to be cheaper than all the nearby hotels in the area.

The Delhi Junction Railway Station will have sleeping pods with come with many facilities, including clean and fresh bedsheets and ample space. It will also have drinking water, a charging socket for mobile phones and electronic devices, a locker room, internet, and a deluxe bathroom.

Indian Railways first launch the luxury sleeping pod facility at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai, Maharashtra, providing a place to sleep for all railway travelers. Each of these compact air-conditioned pods has a size of 6 feet x 8 feet and occupies less space.

The minimum charge for sleeping pods in Mumbai CST station is around Rs 500 for 12 hours. It is likely that the sleeping pods will be of similar prices at Delhi Junction Railway Station. The prices of the sleeping pods will be released once the tender for the same is passed.

