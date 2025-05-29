The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will soon launch the 'Bharat-Bhutan Mystic Mountain Tour,' a journey that will allow passengers to witness the mesmerising natural beauty and cultural treasure of Northeast India and Bhutan.

IRCTC to launch 14-day ‘mystic tour’ from India to THIS country with breathtaking views along journey, know how to book tickets, other details

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will soon launch the 'Bharat-Bhutan Mystic Mountain Tour,' a journey that will allow passengers to witness the mesmerising natural beauty and cultural treasure of Northeast India and Bhutan on a 14-day long journey diligently curated for this rich experience. The train will depart on its first journey from Delhi's Safdarjung Railway Station on June 28, 2025. The travellers on this tour will be able to brace and behold the spiritual Buddhist essence of the region while appreciating the landscapes and culture.

The ‘Mystic’ journey

The train will take the passengers to Guwahati, the gateway to Northeast India, which would be their entry in these mystic lands. Their first will be the auspicious Kamakhya Temple, which sits atop the Nilachal Hills. The significance of this ancient temple is that it is one of the Shakti Peethas which is dedicated to Goddess Kamakhya that attracts devotees from all over the country.

From Guwahati, the journey will take the passengers to Shillong by road, which is just 3 hours away. Shillong is also called the ‘Scotland of the East’ as it has rolling hills and a colonial charm. Along the route, travelers will stop to take a boat ride in the picturesque Umiam Lake, most famous for its serene landscape and Nature’s haven. Shillong has a majority of Christian culture and so travellers would also be shown its Cathedral Church, Ward's Lake, and the Don Bosco Museum, examples of the city’s immersive cultures. Beyond Shillong, visitors will also explore Meghalaya’s natural beauty through its waterfalls in Cherapunji and other places, Mawsmai Caves and others.

After Meghalay, the train will reach the Hasimara Railway Station in West Bengal, which is the nearest railway station to the Bhutan border. They will then move towards Phuentsholing, the gateway to Bhutan, to complete immigration formalities before entering the Himalayan country. Here, there first stop would be in Thimphu, Bhutan’s capital, here they will see some culturally significant sites including Buddha Point, which houses a towering statue of Shakyamuni Buddha, Motithang Takin Preserve, which houses Bhutan's national animal, the National Library, and the colourful Thimphu Handicraft Market.

Other stops are:

Tashi Chho Dzong, a fortress which is a religious and administrative center, old capital of Bhutan, Punakha. Beautiful Dochula Pass and then finally Paro, a beautiful valley town.

How to book tickets

The Bharat-Bhutan Mystic Mountain Tour can accommodate 150 travelers in different classes with prices accordingly.

Superior AC I with price Rs 1,58,850 per person

Superior AC I with price Rs 1,44,892 per person

Deluxe AC II with price Rs 1,29,495 per person

Comfort AC III Tier with price Rs 1,18,965 per person

These prices are all-inclusive, which include train travel, accommodation in 3-star hotels, vegetarian meals, transfers, sightseeing, travel insurance, along with the services of a tour guide. Travellers can make their bookings on the IRCTC website, however, seats will be allotted on first-come, first-served basis.