IRCTC to begin ‘Bharat Nepal Astha Yatra’ on Ram Navami, check ticket price, itinerary

IRCTC has suggested running the "Bharat Nepal Ashtha Yatra" trip package under the Bharat Gaurav Tourists train as Ram Navmi will be observed on March 30 this year. The 10-day tour would feature four significant pilgrimage and heritage destinations.

The Government of India's effort "Dekho Apna Desh" to encourage special interest circuits in domestic travel is in conjunction with the launch of the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train.

The nine nights and ten days of the vacation will take you to destinations like Pashupatinath (Kathmandu) in Nepal and Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Prayagraj in India.

‘Bharat Nepal Astha Yatra’ journey details:

The train's departure station is Jalandhar, however, passengers can board in Delhi Safdarjung. The Bharat Nepal Ashtha Yatra will set out on its journey on March 31, 2023.

(Also Read: How Silicon Valley Bank collapse frightened triggered crisis in century-old Mumbai bank)

In the 10-day tour, these destinations will be covered - Ram Janmbhoomi temple, Hanuman Garhi, SaryuGhat, Nandigram in Ayodhya; Pashupatinath Temple, Darbar Squire, Swaymbhunath Stupa in Kathmandu; Tulsi Manas temple, SankatMochan temple, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and temple, Ganga Aarti at VaranasGhat in Varanasi; and Ganga - Yamuna Sangam, Hanuman temple in Prayagraj.

Destinations and visits covered:

Ayodhya: Ram Janmbhoomi temple, Hanuman Garhi, Saryu Ghat, Nandigram. Kathmandu: Pashupatinath Temple, Darbar Squire, Swaymbhunath Stupa. Varanasi : Tulsi Manas temple, Sankat Mochan temple, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and temple, Ganga Aarti at Varanasi Ghat. Prayagraj : Ganga – Yamuna Sangam, Hanuman temple

Tour price:

For the Comfort category- A single share will be priced at Rs. 39, 850 and a double share at Rs. 34, 650. Child (5-11 years) ticket will be priced at Rs 31,185.

For the Superior category- A single share will be priced at Rs. 47,820 and a double share at Rs. 41,580. Child (5-11 years) ticket will be priced at Rs 37,425.

Facilities: