IRCTC Tirupati Balaji Tour Package: Explore Tirupati's divine aura starting Rs 5,920 with this tour package

IRCTC Tour Package: Tirupati, located in the Chittoor District of Andhra Pradesh, is a significant temple town for Hindus. Millions of devotees visit Tirupati each year to pay homage at the Sri Venkateswara Temple, which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The temple, situated on top of Tirumala Hill, overlooks the town of Tirupati located at the hill's foot.

Tirupati is a serene town for those who seek religious experiences. The numerous temples in the town and its vicinity create a peaceful atmosphere that can rejuvenate the mind and soul. One of the oldest pilgrim towns located 5km from Tirupati is Tiruchanoor, the abode of Goddess Sri Padmavati Devi, the beloved consort of Lord Venkateswara. The town is also known as “Alarmelmangapuram” or Alimelumangapuram. According to the temple legend, Goddess Mahalakshmi emerged on the golden lotus as Padmavati Devi, which is why this place is famous as “Alarmelmangapuram”. Pilgrims visit Padmavati to seek her divine blessings during their pilgrimage.

Srikalahasti Temple, situated in Srikalahasti town, Andhra Pradesh, is one of South India's most popular Shiva temples. The Sri Kalahasteeswara Swami temple, 36 km from Tirupati, is renowned for its Vayu linga, one of the wind-representing Panchabhoota Sthalams. The temple is also considered kshetra Rahu-Ketu and Kasi Dakshina. The temple derives its name from the three unlikely but ardent devotees who sacrificed their lives for Lord Shiva, namely ‘Sri’ for a Spider, ‘Kala’ for ‘Serpent,' and ‘Hasti' for an Elephant, each of whom was engaged in their unique way of worshipping Lord Shiva.

For those seeking a spiritual experience, the package "Tirupati Balaji Darshan" is available for 02 Nights / 03 Days. This package includes visits to Tirumala, Kalahasti Temple, and Padmavati Temple. The travelling mode is via Train No. 17229(Onward) & Train No. 17230(Return), boarding from Trivandrum Central, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Aluva, Thrisur, Shoranur, Ottappalam, Palakkad, Coimbatore, and Erode. The package's frequency is 31.03.2023, and there are 69 available seats in Sleeper Class. The cost per person varies depending on the type of occupancy, with rates ranging from Rs. 5,920 to Rs. 8,770.

Read more: Financial Rule of 15*15*15: How investing 15,000 monthly can make you around 1 crore in 15 years