IRCTC Tirupati Balaji Darshan: Go on a spiritual retreat for 6 days at affordable rate; check ticket price, itinerary

IRCTC Tirupati Balaji Darshan: Go on a spiritual retreat for 6 days at affordable rate | Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

You have a fantastic opportunity if you wish to visit Tirupati Balaji Temple throughout the summer vacation thanks to IRCTC's affordable tour packages. At extremely reasonable costs, IRCTC trip packages include lodging, meals and local transportation.

The traveller will be arriving at the destination in sleeper class seats on trains as part of this vacation package. The six-day spiritual retreat will start on July 17 from a variety of locations, including Bilaspur, Bhatapara, Tilda Neora, Raipur, Durg, Rajnandgaon, Gondia, Tirora, Bhandara Road, Nagpur, Sevagram, and Balharshah. In a 6-day journey with IRCTC's Tirupati Balaji and Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga Yatra, enjoy pilgrimage and heritage sites.

IRCTC Tirupati Balaji with Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga Yatra: Itinerary

Two days, the first and last, of the trip will be utilized for travelling. Following breakfast, travellers departing from Tirupati will head to Tirumala Hills to explore Lord Venkateshwar. After leaving the hotel the next morning, visitors will head to Tirupati to visit Padmavathi Amman and other nearby temples.

They will thereafter return to Renigunta Station in the evening in accordance with the schedule to continue their journey to Markapur Road (Srisailam Mallikarjuna). Visitors will tour Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga Temple on their final day.

IRCTC Tirupati Balaji with Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga Yatra: Ticket fare

The cost of the ticket for this tour is Rs. 11,430, which includes all meals, lodging, a tour guide, travel insurance, and more perks. Interested travellers have the option of reserving their tickets offline or online. Anybody may easily purchase a ticket for the tour by going to the IRCTC's official website. However, there is also contact information for offline ticket buying on the website.

