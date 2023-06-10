IRCTC ticket booking: Not able to get confirmed ticket on tatkal booking? Try these tips to get confirmed booking

File photo

On IRCTC, Indian Railways' online ticketing system, it can be difficult to confirm a train ticket or a last-minute ticket. However, IRCTC offers a Tatkal reservation system for travellers who need to make last-minute or emergency train reservations.

Tatkal tickets can be booked through the IRCTC website or mobile app, however, due to the high demand and limited supply, the booking process can be difficult. It is an excellent way to confirm a seat on a train during peak travel time. Since they are only accessible for one day prior to the train's departure, reservations can be challenging.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to book a Tatkal ticket through the IRCTC website:

You should have an IRCTC account in order to book a Tatkal ticket. On the IRCTC website or mobile app, you can open an account if you don't already have one. Complete the registration procedure by entering your information, including name, mobile number, email address, and mailing address.

Try to make an itinerary well in advance before purchasing a Tatkal ticket. Prior to travelling, decide on the train number, boarding location, destination, and type of service.

Step 1: Go to the IRCTC website.

Step 2: Now go to the Rail Connect app, which is the official IRCTC mobile app, which will create the maximum possibility of getting the ticket confirmed.

Step 3: There will be an option to book Tatkal or general train tickets.

Step 4: There is the facility of booking only one ticket at a time with no masking of IP address, no use of VPN, and no multiple windows of different IRCTC accounts for the same ticket.

Step 5: The app will provide PNR status checks, food orders in trains, live train status or running status.

Step 6: Features like PNR status checks, food orders in trains with live tracking and running status of trains.



There is a strict time and quota constraint on the availability of Tatkal tickets. One day prior to the departure date, at 10:00 AM for AC classes and 11:00 AM for non-AC classes, the Tatkal booking window starts. On the IRCTC website or mobile app, check the availability of Tatkal tickets for the train and class of your choice.

Provide passenger information after choosing the train and class. List each passenger's name, age, gender, and information about their ID. Keep any relevant documents, such as your passport, PAN card, or Aadhaar card, close at hand.

Once the passenger information has been entered, then make the required payment. In addition to credit card and debit card payments, IRCTC also accepts payments using net banking and mobile wallets. Select the most convenient payment method, then complete the purchase.