IRCTC Thailand tour package: Experience best of Thailand under budget, pricing starts at just Rs. 47,750, check details

IRCTC, a subsidiary of Indian Railways, has unveiled a brand-new travel package to encourage travel to Thailand. The vacation package presents a great choice for individuals who are thinking about travelling overseas in March. The package gives you the option to visit a variety of Thailand's tourist hotspots during a 5-day, 4-night stay there.

The tour will commence on March 18 and continue till March 22. The itinerary covers travel from Bangalore to Thailand with stops in a number of popular tourist destinations, including Bangkok and Pattaya. On the first day of the trip, you'll catch an early-morning flight from Bangalore to Bangkok. After arriving in Bangkok, you will be taken to a restaurant for lunch that serves Indian food before being taken to Pattaya, where you will check into your hotel. Before heading back to the hotel for the night, you will have the chance to attend the Alcazar show in the evening and eat dinner.

On the second day, you will visit Coral Island by speed boat and participate in various beach activities. After returning to the mainland for lunch, you will have free time to explore Pattaya on your own before enjoying dinner and staying overnight at the hotel.

On the third day, you will check out from the hotel and travel to Bangkok. Here you will visit the Golden Buddha and Marble Buddha Temple, and enjoy lunch at an Indian restaurant. In the evening, you will go on a river cruise and enjoy dinner on board the boat. You will then stay overnight at the hotel in Bangkok.

On the fourth day of the tour, you will visit Safari World and Marine Park and enjoy lunch at the park. In the evening, you will have the opportunity to go shopping in the market before returning to the hotel for dinner and staying overnight.

On the fifth and final day of the tour, after breakfast, you will be taken to the airport for your return flight to Bangalore.

The package price is affordable and varies depending on the number of people booking. The package price for a single traveler is Rs 55,900, while it is Rs 47,750 per person for two and three people traveling together.

The package can be booked through the official website of IRCTC, and further information can be obtained by calling 080 - 22960013 or 8595931292.