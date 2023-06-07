IRCTC Thailand tour package: Captivating 6-day journey exploring Pattaya and Bangkok, starting at Rs 43,800

IRCTC Thailand Tour: IRCTC of Indian Railways continues to present an array of enticing tour packages for both domestic and international voyages. Captivating numerous renowned tourist destinations across the globe, Indian Railways never fails to astound avid travelers. This exhilarating IRCTC Independence Special Thrilling Thailand tour is all you need to celebrate Independence Day in a foreign land. This captivating package commences its journey on the auspicious date of August 11, 2023.

Spanning over the course of 6 days and 5 nights, this extraordinary voyage embarks from the vibrant city of Kolkata. A flight will transport you from Kolkata to the land of Pattaya in Thailand.

You will be offered a delectable breakfast, lunch, and dinner throughout your sojourn. Furthermore, this extraordinary opportunity bestows upon you the privilege of exploring the Coral Beach of Pattaya and the exhilarating Safari World of Bangkok.

This comprehensive package encompasses an array of amenities, including round-trip flight arrangements, comfortable hotel accommodations, convenient transportation options such as buses or cabs, and sumptuous meals. As an added bonus, all passengers will receive the invaluable benefits of travel insurance, ensuring a worry-free adventure.

The cost for solo travelers availing this enthralling package stands at Rs 51,100, while those embarking on this journey as a duo will pay Rs 43,800 per person. Similarly, for groups of three individuals, the cost remains Rs 43,800 per person.

Prepare to be completely blown-away by the allure of Thailand as IRCTC's Independence Special Thrilling Thailand tour promises to unravel a treasure trove of unforgettable memories.

