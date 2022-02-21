IRCTC Tatkal tickets can now be booked online – Here’s how to avoid long queues

If you have planned a train journey in a hurry, then you might not be able to get train tickets. To resolve this problem for many passengers, Indian Railways has announced a special application. This app will sort all problems for passengers as they won’t have to stand in longer queues. The new app introduced by Indian Railways is named ‘Confirm Ticket’.

‘Confirm Ticket’ is the official partner train application of IRCTC. With this app, you can bookbook train tickets, check seat availability, check train schedules and save them for offline access. You can also file TDR for e-ticket or cancel ticket at any time using the app.



‘Confirm Ticket’ mobile app provides information about seats listed under Tatkal quota. It is important to note that passengers don’t have to submit the names of different trains under their preferred route. The application allows users to view all the details of Tatkal seats available in various trains running on that particular route.

The app is a one-stop for all information about Tatkal seats in various trains running on a particular route. Using this app, passengers can check the status of all Tatkal seats for all trains running on that particular route. You can download the app from Google Play Store and make it easier to book train tickets.

The app also has a special list for booking tickets that will solve all your booking related problems. You can save your travel details before confirming the booking.

Notably, the Tatkal booking norms allow ticket booking from 10 am, after which the passengers can make their online booking and online payment. Passengers should however note that their Tatkal tickets booked through this app may be confirmed or may even be on the waiting list.



Meanwhile, IRCTC has recently shared on the official Twitter handle that by downloading the IRCTC Rail Connect app, customers will get varied facilities to book tickets which will be hassle free and less time consuming.

IRCTC said that the app provides a quick, easy and convenient way to book train tickets or inquire about them in just a few clicks. Tickets can be booked in 3 easy steps while passengers will also get 24x7 assistance.