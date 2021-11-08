Headlines

India

IRCTC starts Shri Ramayana Yatra special trains from Delhi- Know fare, schedule, dates here

IRCTC has started the Shri Ramayana Yatra special trains from Delhi from November 7, 2021, and it will be covering cities like Ayodhya and Varanasi.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2021, 08:29 AM IST

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has commenced the Shri Ramayana Yatra special trains from November 7, 2021, from Delhi. The special trains are running to several religious cities in an effort to boost pilgrimage in these spots.

The first tour of the Shri Ramayana Yatra special train began from Sunday from the Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station. The train is set to hit all the major cities and towns that are associated with the life of Lord Rama and the Sanskrit epic Ramayana.The official statement released by the IRCTC communicates that there are a variety of packages available for the Shri Ramayana Yatra pilgrimage. IRCTC said that the next tour will be commenced from November 16, while the third journey will commence from November 25, 2021.

The Shri Ramayana Yatra- Madhurai train journey starting from November 16 will be of 12 nights/ 13 days while the Shri Ramayana Yatra Express- Sri Ganganagar train will start from November 25, and will be of 16 nights/ 17 days.

Shri Ramayana Yatra special trains: Schedule and stoppages

  • Ayodhya- Shri Ram Janmbhumi temple, Hanuman temple, Bharat Mandir at Nandigram
  • Bihar- Sitamarhi, Ram- Janki Temple
  • Temples in Varanis, Prayag, Chitrakoot and Shringverpur
  • Nasik- Trayambakeshwar temple and Panchvati
  • Hampi- Krishkindha city
  • Rameshwaram- Last destination of the tour

Shri Ramayana Yatra special train fare

The special pilgrimage train of the IRCTC has been launched in line with the ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ initiative of the Government of India. The train fare has been announced as Rs 82,950 per person for 2AC and Rs 1,02,095 for 1AC class, IRCTC informed.Its statement further added, “Package Price covers Train Journey in AC classes, Accommodation in AC Hotels, all meals (VEG ONLY), all transfer and sight-seeing in AC Vehicles, travel insurance and services of IRCTC Tour Managers, etc. All necessary health precautions measures will be taken care of by providing safe and healthy travel during the tour.”

