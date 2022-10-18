IRCTC: Special trains for passengers travelling home for Diwali, Chhath Puja, 15 lakh extra seats arranged

In the upcoming few days, many Delhi residents would travel home by rail for Chhath and Diwali. The Railways has set aside 15 lakh extra seats with the festivals in mind. Additionally, as of Monday, tents have begun to be installed at railroad stations.

The special counter made for passengers:

The passengers will have enough accommodations for specific counters, restrooms, seating places, security, etc. before Friday. The data shows that Northern Railway has operated a total of 70 special trains. 12 lakh people will be able to commute on these trains during their 771 total trips from both sides. A total of 62 special trains have been operated for the eastern states out of these. Throughout festivities, these trains will travel a total of 659 miles.

49 additional trains with 153 extra carriages arranged:

From October 1 to November 15, 49 trains additionally have 153 extra carriages that have been added. There will be enough room for around 3.5 lakh passengers on the larger carriages. According to officials, special arrangements are now being made at the New Delhi, Old Delhi, and Anand Vihar train stations in honour of Diwali and Chhath. The majority of trains depart from here for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Here, where accommodations for the passengers' stay will be made, large tents have been set up. Here, counters are being set up to take tickets.

During festivals, special trains are run to transport as many people as possible to their destinations. At major stations, preparations are being made for the comfort and safety of passengers. Additionally, there is a push against those who are ticket brokers.

