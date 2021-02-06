Plan your trip to Shirdi with this IRCTC tour package, check price, itinerary and other details

If you are planning a religious trip to Shirdi and Shani Shingnapur, then IRCTC has an offer available under IRCTC tourism. The offer, Shirdi Flight Package, is a 1 Night/2 Days tour package for March 13, 2021. The trip will begin at a starting price of Rs 13,625 per person on double occupancy, and it includes airfare from Delhi to Shirdi to Delhi, with airport pick-up and drop at Shirdi, one-night deluxe hotel accommodation at Shirdi, buffet fixed meals - 1 dinner, 1 breakfast and 1 lunch. This will include the applicable taxes along with sightseeing as per the itinerary by AC vehicle.

Tour itinerary

Delhi-Shirdi-Shani Shingnapur-Delhi

Total seat availability: 10

Day 01 (13.03.21): Delhi - Shirdi

Meals: Dinner

Board flight (SG-887) from Delhi airport at around 14:20 hrs. Arrive at Shirdi airport at 16:10 hrs.

Pick up from Shirdi Airport by AC vehicle and drive to the hotel at Shirdi.

On arrival check-in the hotel and day free for Shrine visit and participate in various programmes organised at the Shirdi temple.

Dinner and overnight stay in an AC accommodation.

Day 02 (14.03.21): Arrival Delhi

Meals: Breakfast and lunch

Early morning breakfast, depart from Shirdi at 08:00 hrs to Shani Shignapur.

After darshan, back to the hotel at Shirdi.

After early lunch, check out from hotel and drop at Shirdi airport at 15:00 hrs to board the flight (SG-888) at 16:40 hrs.

Arrival at Delhi airport at 18:30 hrs.

According to information available on the website, the itinerary is indicative, as IRCTC and handling agents reserve the right to change in view of operation problem / local circumstances. The visit to all the sightseeing places is subject to time availability and flying of the airline as per the schedule. The IRCTC has clearly stated that it will not be responsible for any natural or social calamities. For other details, you should visit https://www.irctctourism.com.

Covid -19 guidelines for Shirdi Sai Baba Temple

As per the IRCTC website, people visiting Shirdi will have to show a COVID negative RT-PCR result at the Temple gate/ Shirdi Airport. Along with this, Government approved ID proof is mandatory for all the devotees.