IRCTC's special tourism train 'Bharat Darshan' starts today: Check itinerary, ticket price, all details here

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Sunday started a special tourist train 'Bharat Darshan', which will cover cities like Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Jaipur, and Statue of Unity and will also include places like Nishkalank Mahadev Sea Temple.

The special tourism package, which started today, will end on September 10. The Indian Railways had informed about this special tourism package on July 30, writing on Twitter, "The World's Tallest Statue, the holiest pilgrimage centre, the most spectacular palace, the 'Splendours of India' are plenty. #Book this 12D/11N train tour package here https://bit.ly/3iM6SPW & discover them all!"

The special 'Bharat Darshan' package is one of the most affordable, all-inclusive tour packages, which will cover all the important tourist places in the nation.

The tourism package costs Rs 11,340 per adult and the journey will be by sleeper class.

The boarding points are Madurai, Salem, Dindigul, Erode, Jolarpettai Karur, Katpadi, MGR Chennai Central, Nellore and Vijayawada. While the deboarding points for the train are Vijayawada, Nellore, Perambur, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Karur, Dindigul and Madurai.

While in the package, tourism insurance and sanitisation kits will be provided, the tourist will bear the expenses of local transport, entrance fee for monuments, boating charges and tourist guide services.

In multiple cities, the tourists will stay at night and freshen up at dharmashalas/halls on multi sharing basis.

Tourists will be provided morning tea/coffee, breakfast, lunch, dinner and 1-litre of drinking water per day.