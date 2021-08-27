IRCTC Rule Update: Rules changed for online booking, email and mobile verification now mandatory

If you are planning to book your travel tickets through the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), then you should be fully aware of the new rules for online booking of train tickets, which was introduced by the organization recently.

Under the new rule introduced by IRCTC for online booking of train tickets, the passengers will have to ensure that they have completed the verification process, which includes verification of mobile number and email ID. Without this, online bookings will not be possible for passengers.

The verification process of IRCTC while booking online tickets is very easy and only takes a couple of minutes; one can do this from the comfort of their own home. However, passengers who have booked regular tickets will not have to go through this process. IRCTC sells tickets online (e-Ticket) under Indian Railways, for which this rule has been implemented.

Passengers who wish to book their tickets online can do so through the online portal of IRCTC and create a login ID and password. To create a password, you will have to provide your email ID and mobile number. You will only be able to log in once the number and email ID are verified.

After your email ID and mobile number gets verified by the online portal of IRCTC, you will easily be able to book your travel tickets online to your desired destination.

Verification of mobile number and email ID by IRCTC

Step 1: Visit the official online portal of the IRCTC. A window for verification will appear.

Step 2: Enter your pre-registered mobile number and email ID on the verification page

Step 3: The option to edit your phone number and email ID will be present on the left side of the page.

Step 4: You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number and email ID once you press ‘Submit’.

Step 5: Enter the OTP in the specified section on the page.

Step 6: You will be able to book your tickets online once the verification is complete.