IRCTC Punya Kshetra Yatra: Visit 6 pilgrimages at just Rs 15075 for 9 days in Puri, Kashi, Prayagraj; details here

Travellers may visit their favourite location with the help of tour and honeymoon packages offered by Indian Railways' IRCTC throughout the year. The journey to the three holy cities of Puri, Kashi, and Prayagraj is included in one of IRCTC's most recent tour packages. In nine days, this journey will highlight six significant places of pilgrimage and cultural heritage. You may get all the information you need regarding the IRCTC's Punya Kshetra Yatra: Puri - Kashi - Ayodhya here.

IRCTC's Punya Kshetra Yatra: Destinations covered

Puri- Lord Jagannath Temple

Konark- Sun Temple & Beach

Gaya- Vishnu Pada Temple

Varanasi- Kashi Viswanath Temple & Corridor, Kashi Vishalakshi and Annapurna Devi temple with Ganga Aarti in evening

Ayodhya- Ram Janma Bhoomi, Hanumangarhi and Aarati at Sarayu River

Pryagraj- Triveni Sangam, Hanuman Mandir and Shankar Viman Mandapam

IRCTC's Punya Kshetra Yatra: Amenities

Breakfast, lunch, and supper (vegetarian only) are included.

The travellers' travel insurance.

skilled and amiable tour guide services.

Safety on the train

IRCTC Tour Managers for the whole tour to provide any support that is required.

IRCTC's Punya Kshetra Yatra: Ticket fare

The fare rates vary based on whether a passenger pick economy, standard, or comfort. Sleeper class tickets in economy are available for double or triple occupancy for Rs 15,075 per person, while kids between the ages of 5 and 11 would pay Rs 14,070.

Standard 3AC tickets are available for Rs. 22,695 for children and Rs. 23,875 for adults (double/triple sharing). Finally, 2AC tickets would be available for Rs 31,260 for adults and Rs 29,845 for children. Visit www.irctctourism.com, the official website of IRCTC, to learn more about the tour package's full schedule.