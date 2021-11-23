IRCTC, private operators to launch 180 ‘Bharat Gaurav’ trains to boost tourism: Railways Minister

In good news for people who love to travel, Minster of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday has announced that the Centre has decided to launch around 180 special trains called ‘Bharat Gaurav’ trains to give a boost to the tourism sector in India.

The minister further added that the Railways have identified 3033 coaches for the purpose of launching the new Bharat Gaurav trains. These trains will be run across the country by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and private operators.

As per ANI reports, Vaishnaw said, “We've allocated over ‘Bharat Gaurav’ trains and 3033 coaches have been identified. We'll start taking applications from today. We've received a good response. Stakeholders will modify and run the train and Railways will help in maintenance, parking, and other facilities.”

The railways minister further said that this is a completely new segment and the Bharat Gaurav trains won’t be a regular train service. The main purpose behind this project is to boost tourism in India. He further added that these trains will showcase the culture and heritage of India.

Vaishnaw explained that IRCTC as well as private operators like MakeMyTrip and state departments can take up as many trains as they want. He also said that the Indian Railways will offer assistance related to maintenance, parking, water supply, and raw materials for food as and when required.

While addressing the recent controversial dress code of Ramayana Special trains, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “We've learned from it. When we deal with any point in culture then there are many sensitive points to it. We must consciously adopt in our processes of designing, food, dress, and other things. So we should move forward with this learning.”

Following major criticism, the Indian Railways decided to withdraw the saffron attire of the serving staff of the Ramayana Special trains. The Railways said, “Dress of service staff is completely changed in the look of professional attire of service staff. Inconvenience caused is regretted.”

(With ANI inputs)