IRCTC offering Rs 1 lakh reward for making videos, check full details here

If you are fond of travel, there is some good news for you. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a contest in which the winners will be given a reward of Rs 1 lakh. For this you just have to make a video.

IRCTC has partnered with CoRover for this contest.

Through the microblogging website Twitter, IRCTC has informed that to participate in this contest, vloggers have to make videos on Indian Railways and its products like ticketing, catering, tourism, air, chatbot and tourist places. The last date to participate in this competition is August 31.

To participate in this contest, contestants can fill the form by visiting this link https://corover.ai/vlog/. People from all states can participate in it.

The winner of this competition will get a reward of Rs 1 lakh. Along with this, a certificate and trophy will also be given. At the same time, the runner up will be given a certificate and trophy with Rs 50,000 and the third place winner will be given a certificate and trophy with Rs 25,000. Apart from this, all other winners will be given gift cards worth Rs 500 and certificates.

Under this competition, a total of 300 winners will be announced. The winner will be announced on the basis of the quality and content of the video.

It may be noted that the videos uploaded by the participants will belong to and will be copyrighted by IRCTC. While it will mention the creator, it will be owned by IRCTC and the participants cannot claim them later.

For these videos, you can choose topics related to IRCTC Tourism, IRCTC Air, IRCTC iMudra App and Website, IRCTC E-Catering, IRCTC SBI Card, IRCTC New E-Ticketing Website, IRCTC Bus Booking, IRCTC Tejas Train, and IRCTC Retiring Room Booking.