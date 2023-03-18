IRCTC North-East Tour Package: Explore the serene beauty of Gangtok, Darjeeling and more; check itinerary, ticket prices

Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

Some of India's most stunning and breathtaking locations can be found in the north-eastern region. The incredible north-eastern region of India can be explored thanks to a tour package that is affordable and offered by IRCTC. Flight packages to Northeast India have been made available by IRCTC.

This region of India is known for its scenic natural beauty, pleasant climate, rich biodiversity, rare wildlife, historical sites, distinctive cultural heritage, and friendly locals. Beginning on March 21, the tour will last for 5 nights and 6 days. The journey will start in Delhi and stop in Bagdogra, exploring Kalimpong, Gangtok, and Darjeeling.

IRCTC Tour Package: Services offered

Ticket confirmations for flights on Go Air Airlines (Delhi - Bagdogra - Delhi).

Hotel meals: five breakfasts and five dinners.

Every transfer and sightseeing trip is done in a non-AC vehicle.

lodging in luxurious quarters (One Night stay at Kalimpong, Two Nights stay at Gangtok & Two Nights stay at Darjeeling).

Travel insurance services provided by IRCTC.

IRCTC Tour Package: Itinerary

The plane will take off from Delhi and land in Kalimpong by evening or night. The tourists will go to Gangtok the following day after visiting locations like the Pine View Flower Nursery, Golf Course, and Durbin Dhara Hills. For the following two days, travellers will tour and visit Gangtok and Darjeeling.

A number of major sites will be seen, including Monastery, Hanuman Tok, Ganesh Tok, and Tashi View Point; Flower Exhibition Show; Japanese Temple; P.N. Zoological Park; Himalayan Mountaineering Institute; Tibetan Refugee Self-Help Center; Tenzing Rock; and Tea Garden.

IRCTC Tour Package: Ticket prices

Costs for a single occupant: Rs. 50,200

Cost of a double room: Rs. 40,400

Cost of a triple room: Rs 39,400

Child with or without a bed costs Rs.37,300

Child in the 2-4 age range: Rs. 26, 900