HomeIndia

India

IRCTC News: Southern Railways cancels six trains due to poor patronage and low occupancy

The Southern Railway said that there is a drastic drop in the number of passengers using trains due to the rising number of COVID cases and lockdown.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 14, 2021, 06:59 PM IST

Amid the ongoing pandemic, the Southern Railway on Friday cancelled three pairs of trains connecting the southern districts of Tamil Nadu due to poor patronage and low occupancy. Train No 02205 Chennai Egmore-Rameswaram daily special is cancelled from May 16 to June 1.

Recently, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone announced the cancellation of several special train services, starting from May 12, 2021. According to the zonal railway, 18 special trains have been cancelled till further advice due to poor patronization, while 13 special trains have been fully cancelled due to track maintenance in Howrah Railway Division. 

The Southern Railway said that there is a drastic drop in the number of passengers using trains due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and lockdown in different states.

List of trains cancelled

Train No 02206 Rameswaram-Chennai Egmore daily special has been cancelled from May 15 to 31.

Train No 06343 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Madurai Junction Daily (Amritha) special has also been cancelled from May 15 to 31.

Train No 02205 Chennai Egmore-Rameswaram daily special is cancelled from May 16 to June 1.

The Southern Railway has also cancelled train No 06344 Madurai Junction-Thiruvananthapuram Central Daily (Amritha) special from May 16 to June 1. 

Train No 06321 Nagercoil-Coimbatore daily special leaving Nagercoil at 7.35 AM is temporarily cancelled from May 14 to 31.

Train No 06322 Coimbatore-Nagercoil daily special leaving Coimbatore at 8 AM has been temporarily cancelled from May 14 to 31.

