IRCTC news: Indian Railways to run 196 special trains on Holi 2023; check route for March 8 here

IRCTC news: Indian Railways to run 196 special trains on Holi 2023 (File photo)

The Indian Railways has launched new special trains to help those who are planning to meet their families and go to their hometowns this Holi 2023. The Indian Railways is planning to run 196 additional special trains on March 8 to manage the festive rush.

As per the official release, Indian Railways will run 491 trips of 196 special trains across the country on Holi 2023, in an effort to assist passengers travelling on March 9. The Indian Railways special trains are aimed at connecting major destinations across the country.

The Railway Ministry said in an official statement, “In this ongoing festive season of Holi, for the convenience of rail travelers and to clear extra rush of passengers, Indian Railways is running 491 trips of 196 special trains."

The statement further clarified the routes of the special trains being run by Indian Railways on March 8. Many trains are being run from Delhi, while other destinations range from Ranchi, Vaishno Devi Katra, Patna, Kolkata, and more.

The Indian Railways statement said, “Special trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country like Delhi- Patna, Delhi- Bhagalpur, Delhi-Muzaffarpur, Delhi-Saharsa, Gorakhpur- Mumbai, Kolkata-Puri, Guwahati- Ranchi, New Delhi- Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Jaipur- Bandra Terminus, Pune- Danapur, etc.”

List of Indian Railways special trains on Holi 2023

Central Railway- 29 trains with 122 notified trips

East Central Railway- 16 trains with 58 notified trips

Eastern Railway- 8 trains with 14 notified trips

North Central Railway- 4 trains with 10 notified trips

North Eastern Railway - 10 trains with 22 notified trips

North West Railway- 14 trains with 38 notified trips

Northeast Frontier Railway- 6 trains with 22 notified trips

Northern Railway- 35 trains with 75 notified trips

South Central Railway- 6 trains with 6 notified trips

South Eastern Railway- 9 trains with 9 notified trips

South East Central Railway- 2 trains with 2 notified trips

Southern Railway- 1 train with 1 notified trip

South Western Railway- 8 trains with 10 notified trips

West Central Railway- 12 trains with 18 notified trips

Western Railway- 36 trains with 84 notified trips

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | Indian Railways to launch Bharat Gaurav train from Delhi to Northeastern states; check route, price, other details