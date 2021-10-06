Indian Railways to add additional coaches to 27 pairs of trains due to festival season - details here

Due to the upcoming festive season and the rush of passengers travelling to their hometowns to celebrate with their families, the Indian Railways has announced that extra coaches will be added to 27 pairs of trains for the convenience of people.

The Indian Railways on Monday announced that it will add extra coaches to some of its passenger trains. The extra coaches will be added to 27 pairs of trains operating in Madhya Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

"We are adding additional coaches to the trains so that people can travel comfortably," an Indian Railway official said.

List of trains with additional coaches

Train number 09666/09665 - Udaipur City-Khajuraho-Udaipur City special will have 2 second Sleeper and 01 third AC class coaches added

Train number 09709/09710 - Udaipur City-Kamakhya-Udaipur City special will have one extra third AC class coach.

Train number 09601/09602 - Udaipur City-New Jalpaiguri-Udaipur City weekly special will have 01 third AC class coach.

Train number 02487/02488 - Bikaner-Delhi Sarai-Bikaner special will have an extra second sleeper class coach.

Train number 02993/02294 - Delhi Sarai-Udaipur City-Delhi Sarai special will have a second sleeper class coach added to it.

Train number 09660/09659 - Udaipur City-Shalimar-Udaipur City special train will have a second sleeper class coach added to it.

Train number 02991/02992 - Udaipur City-Jaipur- Udaipur City special will have two-second ordinary class coaches added to it.

Train number 02996/02995 - Bandra Terminus-Ajmer-Bandra Terminus special will have two-second ordinary class extra coaches.

Train number 09608/09607 - Madar-Kolkata-Madar special will have a second ordinary class extra coach.

Train number 09611/09614-09613/09612 - Ajmer-Amritsar-Ajmer special will have 2 second ordinary Class extra coaches.

Train number 09717/09718 - Jaipur-Daulatpur Chowk-Jaipur special, will travel with one extra second sleeper class coach from Jaipur.

Train number 09711/09712 - Jaipur-Bhopal-Jaipur special train, will have extra coaches from Jaipur.

Train number 09715/09716 - Jaipur-Gomti Nagar(Lucknow)-Jaipur special train will travel with an extra coach.

Train number 02459/02460 - Jodhpur-Indore-Jodhpur special train will travel with two extra coaches.

Train number 04801/04802 - Jodhpur-Indore-Jodhpur special train will have two-second ordinary class coaches.

Train number 04817/04818 - Bhagat Ki Kothi-Dadar-Bhagat Ki Kothi special will have a second sleeper class coach added to it.

Train number 04813/04814 - Jodhpur-Bhopal-Jodhpur special train will have a second sleeper class coach added.

Train number 04806/04805 - Barmer-Yesvantpur-Barmer AC Weekly special will have a third AC coach added to it.

Train number 02495/02496 - Bikaner-Kolkata-Bikaner special train service, will run with an extra second ordinary class coach.

Train number 04709/04710 - Bikaner-Puri-Bikaner special train service will run with an extra second ordinary class coach.

Train number 02473/02474 - Bikaner-Bandra Terminus-Bikaner special train will run with an extra second ordinary class coach.

Train number 02489/02490 - Bikaner-Dadar-Bikaner special train service will run with an extra coach.

Train number 04707/04708 - Bikaner-Dadar-Bikaner special train will run with two second Sleeper and one-third AC class coaches.