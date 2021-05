IRCTC news: Indian Railways cancels several trains from today - Check full list here

Due to the active rise in cases of the ongoing covid-19 wave in India and low passenger occupancy, East Central Railway (ECR) has cancelled several special trains, operating on the routes between Bihar and West Bengal till further orders.

Informing about it, the East Central Railway (ECR) tweeted saying these express / memu / demu special trains will remain cancelled from May 23 till further notice.

List of express trains that have been cancelled till further notice-

03303 Dhanbad-Ranchi Express Special cancelled from May 23

03304 Ranchi-Dhanbad Express Special train from May 24

03388 Dhanbad-Howrah Express Special from May 23

03387 Howrah-Dhanbad Express Special from May 24

05272 Muzaffarpur-Howrah Express Special from May 25

05271 Howrah-Muzaffarpur Express Special from May 26

03305 Dhanbad-Gaya Express Special from May 23

03306 Gaya-Dhanbad Express Special from May 23

03320 Ranchi-Deoghar Express Special from May 23

03319 Deoghar-Ranchi Express Special from May 24

05554 Jaynagar-Bhagalpur Express Special from May 24

05553 Bhagalpur-Jayanagar Express Special from May 25

List of cancelled memu/demu passenger special trains-

03316 Samastipur-Katihar Memu Passenger Special train from May 23

03315 Katihar- Samastipur Memu Passenger Special from May 24

05247 Sonpur-Chhapra Memu Passenger Special from May 23

05248 Chhapra-Sonpur Memu Passenger Special from May 23

05241 Sonepur-Panchdevari Demu Passenger Special from May 23

05242 Panchdevari-Sonpur Demu Passenger Special from May 24

03221 Patna-Ara Memu Passenger Special from May 23

03222 Ara-Patna Memu Passenger Special from May 24

03360 Patna-Saharsa Memu Passenger Special from May 24

03359 Saharsa-Patna Memu Passenger Special from May 24

03358 Patna-Darbhanga Memu Passenger Special from May 24

03357 Darbhanga-Patna Memu Passenger Special from May 24