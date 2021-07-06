IRCTC news: Railways to run 72 Ganpati special trains - Full list, timings, routes

These special 72 trains will comprise one AC-2 Tier cum AC-3 Tier, Four AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, 6 second class seating.

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Maharashtra, the Central Railway on Monday informed that it will run 72 special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)/ Panvel and Sawantwadi Road/ Ratnagiri to clear the extra rush of passengers.

In an official release, the Central Railway said that these special 72 trains will comprise one AC-2 Tier cum AC-3 Tier, Four AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, 6 second class seating.

Reservation

Bookings for these specials on special charges will commence from September 8, 2021 at all PRS centers and on the official website.

Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains adhering to all norms, standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to COVID-19 during the boarding, travel, and at the destination.

List of special trains

1. CSMT-Sawantwadi Road Daily Special - 36 trips

01227 special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 12.20 am daily from September 5, 2021 to September 22, 2021 and arrive at Sawantwadi Road at 2 pm the same day.

For the return journey, 01228 special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 2'40 pm daily from September 5, 2021 to September 22, 2021 and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 04'35 am the next day.

Halts will be at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chilpun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Nandgaon Road, Sindhudurg, and Kudal.

2. CSMT-Ratnagiri Bi-weekly Special - 10 trips

01229 bi-weekly special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus every Monday and Friday at 1'10 pm from September 6, 2021 to September 20, 2021 and arrive at Ratnagiri at 10'35 pm hours the same day.

01230 bi-weekly special will leave Ratnagiri every Sunday and Thursday at 11'30 pm from September 9, 2021 to September 23, 2021 and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 08'20 am the next day.

Special halts will be at Dadar, Thane (only for 01229), Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chilpun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, and Sangameshwar Road.

3. Panvel-Sawantwadi Road Tri-weekly Special - 16 trips

01231 tri-weekly special will leave Panvel every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 8 am from September 7, 2021 to September 22, 2021 and arrive at Sawantwadi Road at 8 pm the same day.

01232 tri-weekly special will leave Sawantwadi Road every Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday at 8'45 pm from September 7, 2021 to September 22, 2021 and arrive at Panvel at 7'10 am the next day.

Halts will be at Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chilpun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Nandgaon Road, Sindhudurg and Kudal.

4. Panvel-Ratnagiri Bi-weekly Special - 10 trips

01233 bi-weekly special will leave Panvel every Thursday and Sunday at 8 am from September 9, 2021 to September 23, 2021 and arrive at Ratnagiri at 3'40 pm same day.

01234 bi-weekly special will leave Ratnagiri every Monday and Friday at 11'30 pm from September 6, 2021 to September 20, 2021 and arrive at Panvel at 6 am the next day.

Halts will be at Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chilpun, Sawarda, Aravali Road and Sangameshwar Road.